Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Scheduled to Host Conference Call on July 24, 2025, to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results

Horizon Bancorp to host second quarter 2025 financial results call on July 24, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will hold a conference call on July 24, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with the news release to be published on July 23, 2025. Participants can join the call by dialing specific numbers depending on their location. A replay will be available for a week following the call. Horizon Bancorp, a $7.6 billion commercial bank holding company, offers a range of banking services, including consumer and business lending, personal banking, and wealth management solutions primarily in the Midwest. More information can be found on their website.

Horizon Bancorp is set to announce its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and communication with investors.



The conference call allows investors and analysts to directly engage and gain insights into the company's financial performance.



The release of the financial results on July 23, 2025, demonstrates a commitment to timely information dissemination, which can enhance investor trust.



Horizon Bancorp's profile as a $7.6 billion-asset bank highlights its significant market presence and diverse service offerings in the Midwestern region.

The announcement lacks any specific details or highlights about the company’s financial performance, which may raise concerns among investors about transparency and stakeholder communication.



The timing of the conference call and release of financial results could imply that the company has something significant to disclose, prompting speculation or concern about potential negative outcomes.



There is no mention of any strategic initiatives or growth plans in the press release, which may indicate a lack of forward momentum for the company.

When is the Horizon Bancorp conference call?

The conference call will take place on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

How can I access the Horizon Bancorp conference call?

Participants can dial 833-974-2379 in the U.S., 866-450-4696 in Canada, or 412-317-5772 internationally.

What is the purpose of the conference call?

The call will review Horizon Bancorp's second quarter 2025 financial results.

When will the financial results be published?

The second quarter 2025 news release will be published on July 23, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the conference call replay?

The replay will be available by dialing 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 855-669-9658 in Canada, using access code 5878909.

$HBNC Insider Trading Activity

$HBNC insiders have traded $HBNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG M DWIGHT sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $171,400

$HBNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $HBNC stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, July 24, 2025 to review its second quarter 2025 financial results.





The Company’s second quarter 2025 news release will be published after markets close on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. It will be available at investor.horizonbank.com.





Participants may access the live conference call on July 24, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada, or 412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp Call.” Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.





A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call through August 1, 2025. The telephone replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada, or 412-317-0088 from other international locations and entering the access code 5878909.







About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.







Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.6 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.





















Contact:





Mark E. Secor













Chief Administration Officer









Phone:





219-873-2611









Date:





July 1, 2025







