Stocks
HBNC

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Earnings and Loan Growth

July 23, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Horizon Bancorp reports strong second quarter 2025 earnings driven by loan growth and improved net interest margin.

Quiver AI Summary

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $20.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, which represents a significant increase from the $14.1 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's strong performance was attributed to robust loan growth, particularly in commercial loans, and effective management of expenses and credit quality, with net charge-offs remaining low at 0.02%. The net interest margin expanded for the seventh consecutive quarter to 3.23%, fueled by a strategic shift towards higher-yield loans. Despite a slight decrease in total deposits, overall financial metrics showed improvement, with earnings per share up by 58% compared to the prior year, showcasing management's commitment to enhancing profitability and shareholder value. The company also plans to host a conference call to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the second quarter was $20.6 million, representing a significant year-over-year increase from $14.1 million in the same quarter of 2024.
  • Earnings per share rose by 58% compared to the same period a year ago, indicating strong profitability and growth potential.
  • Net interest margin expanded for the seventh consecutive quarter, reaching 3.23%, a clear sign of effective asset management and enhanced profitability.
  • Credit quality remained strong with annualized net charge-offs at just 0.02% of average loans, reflecting prudent risk management practices.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased to $20.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 from $23.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, indicating a decline in quarterly profitability.
  • Non-interest income fell significantly to $10.9 million compared to $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to the absence of a prior pre-tax gain from the sale of the mortgage warehouse business.
  • Total deposits decreased by $66.0 million, or 1.1%, to $5.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, which may signal challenges in attracting and retaining customer funds.

FAQ

What are Horizon Bancorp's latest financial results?

Horizon Bancorp reported a net income of $20.6 million for Q2 2025, reflecting strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion.

How does the second quarter earnings compare to last year?

Net income for Q2 2025 was $20.6 million, up from $14.1 million in Q2 2024, showing significant growth year-over-year.

What contributed to Horizon Bancorp's earnings growth?

Key factors include strong loan growth, excellent credit quality, stable core funding, and disciplined expense management.

What is the company's plan for the second half of 2025?

Horizon aims to continue improving financial performance and shareholder value while maintaining a more efficient balance sheet.

When will Horizon Bancorp hold itsearnings conference call

Horizon will host itsearnings conference callon July 24, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss its financial results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $HBNC Data Alerts


Sign Up

$HBNC Insider Trading Activity

$HBNC insiders have traded $HBNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CRAIG M DWIGHT sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $171,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HBNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $HBNC stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HBNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HBNC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HBNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $17.0 on 04/25/2025

Full Release



MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.



“Horizon’s second quarter earnings reflect the strength of the organization’s exceptional core community banking franchise. Strong loan growth, stable and granular core funding, excellent credit quality and prudent management of expenses fueled the quarter’s positive results and expanded on management’s commitment to improve the financial performance of the Company. The quarter was highlighted by a seventh consecutive quarter of net interest margin expansion, low net charge offs of 2 bps annualized and enhanced momentum in key performance metrics of ROAA and ROATCE", President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. “We continue to show strength across our core community banking platform that is being driven by a disciplined approach to creating a more efficient balance sheet and effective deployment of capital. We are pleased with our results through the first six months of 2025, with reported earnings per share growing by 58% versus the comparable period a year ago, and look forward to continuing to create additional shareholder value throughout the remainder of the year.”



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $20.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.9 million, or $0.54, for the first quarter of 2025 and compared to net income of $14.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. As previously disclosed, results in the first quarter of 2025 included the $7.0 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Company's mortgage warehouse business.



Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $44.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.1 million, or $0.64, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.




Second


Quarter


2025


Highlights




  • Net interest income of $55.4 million increased 5.9% compared with $52.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 22.3% compared with $45.3 million in the year ago period. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis

    1

    , expanded for the seventh consecutive quarter, to 3.23%, compared with 3.04% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.




  • Total loans held for investment ("HFI") increased 6.2% compared to the linked quarter annualized, with strong organic commercial loan growth of $117.2 million, or 14.8% annualized. This growth was partially funded by the continued strategic runoff of lower yielding indirect auto loans of approximately $34.1 million.




  • Funding continued to trend favorably, with non-time deposit balances remaining relatively flat for the fourth consecutive quarter and interest-bearing liability cost declining by another 2 bps during the quarter.




  • Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.02% of average loans during the second quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected ranges, decreasing 12.4% from the prior quarter.




  • Expenses continued to be well managed, up less than 1% from the first quarter of 2025. These results reflect management's commitment to generate higher earnings while maintaining a more efficient expense base.




____________________________________


1

Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



Financial Highlights


(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios)



Three Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


Income statement:









Net interest income
$
55,354


$
52,267


$
53,127


$
46,910


$
45,279

Provision for credit loss expense

2,462



1,376



1,171



1,044



2,369

Non-interest income (loss)

10,920



16,499



(28,954
)


11,511



10,485

Non-interest expense

39,417



39,306



44,935



39,272



37,522

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,752



4,141



(11,051
)


(75
)


1,733

Net Income (Loss)
$
20,643


$
23,943


$
(10,882
)

$
18,180


$
14,140












Per share data:









Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.47


$
0.55


$
(0.25
)

$
0.42


$
0.32

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.47



0.54



(0.25
)


0.41



0.32

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.16



0.16



0.16



0.16



0.16

Book value per common share

18.06



17.72



17.46



17.27



16.62

Market value - high

15.88



17.76



18.76



16.57



12.74

Market value - low

12.92



15.00



14.57



11.89



11.29

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

43,794,490



43,777,109



43,721,211



43,712,059



43,712,059

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

44,034,663



43,954,164



43,721,211



44,112,321



43,987,187

Common shares outstanding (end of period)

43,801,507



43,785,932



43,722,086



43,712,059



43,712,059












Key ratios:









Return on average assets

1.08
%


1.25
%

(0.56
)%


0.92
%


0.73
%

Return on average stockholders' equity

13.24



12.44



(5.73
)


9.80



7.83

Total equity to total assets

10.34



10.18



9.79



9.52



9.18

Total loans to deposit ratio

87.52



85.21



87.75



83.92



85.70

Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans

1.09



1.07



1.07



1.10



1.08

Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans

(1)

0.02



0.07



0.05



0.03



0.05

Efficiency ratio

59.48



57.16



185.89



67.22



67.29












Key metrics (Non-GAAP)



(2)









Net FTE interest margin

3.23
%


3.04
%


2.97
%


2.66
%


2.64
%

Return on average tangible common equity

13.24



15.79



(7.35
)


12.65



10.18

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.37



8.19



7.83



7.58



7.22

Tangible book value per common share
$
14.32


$
13.96


$
13.68


$
13.46


$
12.80






















(1)

Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.


(2)

Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.




Income Statement Highlights




Net Interest Income



Net interest income was $55.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $52.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven by the continued expansion of the Company's net FTE interest margin

1

, which increased to 3.23% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.04% for the first quarter of 2025. Expansion was attributable to the favorable mix shift in average interest earning assets toward higher-yielding loans and in the average funding mix toward deposit balances, in addition to continued disciplined pricing strategies on both sides of the balance sheet. The second quarter net FTE interest margin did benefit by approximately seven basis points related to interest recoveries on certain commercial and residential loans.




Provision for Credit Losses



During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million during the first quarter of 2025, and $2.4 million during the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2025 when compared with the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to net growth in commercial loans HFI and changes in economic factors, partially offset by the reduction of specific reserves and the reserves for unfunded commitments in the current quarter.



For the second quarter of 2025, the allowance for credit losses included net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans outstanding for the first quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding, in the second quarter of 2024.



The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.09% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.07% at March 31, 2025 and 1.08% at June 30, 2024.




Non-Interest Income



























































































































































































































































































For the Quarter Ended

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(Dollars in Thousands)

2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


Non-interest Income









Service charges on deposit accounts
$
3,208


$
3,208


$
3,276


$
3,320


$
3,130

Wire transfer fees

69



71



124



123



113

Interchange fees

3,403



3,241



3,353



3,511



3,826

Fiduciary activities

1,251



1,326



1,313



1,394



1,372

Loss on sale of investment securities






(407
)


(39,140
)










Gain on sale of mortgage loans

1,219



1,076



1,071



1,622



896

Mortgage servicing income net of impairment

375



385



376



412



450

Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance

346



335



335



349



318

Other income

1,049



7,264



338



780



380

Total non-interest income (loss)
$
10,920


$
16,499


$
(28,954
)

$
11,511


$
10,485






















Total non-interest income was $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to non-interest income of $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in non-interest income of $5.6 million is due to the sale of the Company's mortgage warehouse business to an unrelated third party in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million that did not recur in the current period. Interchange fees and gain on sale of mortgage loans benefited from normal seasonality, while other categories remained relatively unchanged when compared with the prior period.




____________________________________


1

Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.




Non-Interest Expense







































































































































































































































































































































For the Quarter Ended

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(Dollars in Thousands)

2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


Non-interest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits
$
22,731


$
22,414


$
25,564


$
21,829


$
20,583

Net occupancy expenses

3,127



3,702



3,431



3,207



3,192

Data processing

2,951



2,872



2,841



2,977



2,579

Professional fees

735



826



736



676



714

Outside services and consultants

3,278



3,265



4,470



3,677



3,058

Loan expense

1,231



689



1,285



1,034



1,038

FDIC insurance expense

1,216



1,288



1,193



1,204



1,315

Core deposit intangible amortization

816



816



843



844



844

Merger related expenses






305
















Other losses

245



228



371



297



515

Other expense

3,087



2,901



4,201



3,527



3,684

Total non-interest expense
$
39,417


$
39,306


$
44,935


$
39,272


$
37,522






















Total non-interest expense was $39.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared with $39.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest expense during the second quarter of 2025 when compared with the prior period was primarily driven by a $0.5 million increase in loan expense. The increase was partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in net occupancy expenses. Additionally, the Company incurred $0.3 million of direct expenses related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business in the prior period that did not recur in the current period.




Income Taxes



Horizon recorded a net tax expense of $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing an effective tax rate of 15.4%, which is consistent with the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate.




Balance Sheet Highlights



Total assets increased by $23.4 million, or 0.3%, to $7.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $7.6 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in total assets is primarily due to increases in loans HFI and non-interest earning cash, partially offset by a decrease in interest earning cash and investment securities. Total investment securities decreased by $24.2 million, or 1.2%, to $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. Total loans were $5.0 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $75.5 million from March 31, 2025 balances, due to organic commercial loan growth net of continued runoff in the indirect consumer portfolio.



Total deposits decreased by $66.0 million, or 1.1%, to $5.7 billion as of June 30, 2025 when compared to balances as of March 31, 2025. The decrease was partially related to a decline in time deposits of $51.9 million, or 4.2% and, to a lesser extent, a modest decrease in savings and money market deposits of $7.0 million, or 0.4%. Non-interest bearing deposit balances remained relatively unchanged in the current period. Total borrowings increased by $68.1 million during the quarter, to $880.3 million as of June 30, 2025. Balances subject to repurchase agreements increased by $7.2 million, to $95.1 million.




Capital



The following table presents the consolidated regulatory capital ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended June 30, 2025:





















































































































For the Quarter Ended

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,



2025*


2025


2024


2024


Consolidated Capital Ratios







Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

14.48
%


14.26
%


13.91
%


13.45
%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

12.52



12.33



12.00



11.63

Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

11.52



11.32



11.00



10.68

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

9.59



9.25



8.88



9.02

*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change






As of June 30, 2025, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 10.34%. Book value per common share was $18.06, increasing $0.34 during the second quarter of 2025.



Tangible common equity

3

totaled $627.1 million at June 30, 2025, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

1

was 8.37% at June 30, 2025, up from 8.19% at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share

1

was $14.32, increasing $0.36 during the second quarter of 2025 behind the growth in retained earnings.




Credit Quality



As of June 30, 2025, total non-accrual loans decreased by $4.5 million, or 15.7%, from March 31, 2025, to 0.49% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets decreased $3.9 million, or 12.4%, to $27.5 million, compared to $31.4 million as of March 31, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.36% compared to 0.41% as of March 31, 2025.



As of June 30, 2025, net charge-offs decreased by $0.6 million to $0.3 million, compared to $0.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and remain just 0.02% annualized of average loans.




____________________________________


1

Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.




Earnings Conference Call



As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its second quarter financial results and operating performance.



Participants may access the live conference call on July 24, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.



A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through August 1, 2025. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 5878909.




About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.



Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.7 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to one-time costs and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.




Forward Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.



Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: effects on Horizon’s business resulting from new U.S. domestic or foreign governmental trade measures, including but not limited to tariffs, import and export controls, foreign exchange intervention accomplished to offset the effects of trade policy or in response to currency volatility, and other restrictions on free trade; uncertain conditions within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the aggregate effects of elevated inflation levels in recent years; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income


(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


Interest Income









Loans receivable
$
78,618


$
74,457


$
76,747


$
75,488


$
71,880

Investment securities - taxable

5,941



6,039



6,814



8,133



7,986

Investment securities - tax-exempt

6,088



6,192



6,301



6,310



6,377

Other

830



2,487



3,488



957



738

Total interest income

91,477



89,175



93,350



90,888



86,981


Interest Expense









Deposits

26,053



25,601



27,818



30,787



28,447

Borrowed funds

8,171



9,188



10,656



11,131



11,213

Subordinated notes

829



829



829



830



829

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

1,070



1,290



920



1,230



1,213

Total interest expense

36,123



36,908



40,223



43,978



41,702


Net Interest Income

55,354



52,267



53,127



46,910



45,279

Provision for credit loss expense

2,462



1,376



1,171



1,044



2,369


Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

52,892



50,891



51,956



45,866



42,910


Non-interest Income









Service charges on deposit accounts

3,208



3,208



3,276



3,320



3,130

Wire transfer fees

69



71



124



123



113

Interchange fees

3,403



3,241



3,353



3,511



3,826

Fiduciary activities

1,251



1,326



1,313



1,394



1,372

Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities






(407
)


(39,140
)










Gain on sale of mortgage loans

1,219



1,076



1,071



1,622



896

Mortgage servicing income net of impairment

375



385



376



412



450

Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance

346



335



335



349



318

Other income

1,049



7,264



338



780



380

Total non-interest income (loss)

10,920



16,499



(28,954
)


11,511



10,485


Non-interest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits

22,731



22,414



25,564



21,829



20,583

Net occupancy expenses

3,127



3,702



3,431



3,207



3,192

Data processing

2,951



2,872



2,841



2,977



2,579

Professional fees

735



826



736



676



714

Outside services and consultants

3,278



3,265



4,470



3,677



3,058

Loan expense

1,231



689



1,285



1,034



1,038

FDIC insurance expense

1,216



1,288



1,193



1,204



1,315

Core deposit intangible amortization

816



816



843



844



844

Merger related expenses






305
















Other losses

245



228



371



297



515

Other expense

3,087



2,901



4,201



3,527



3,684

Total non-interest expense

39,417



39,306



44,935



39,272



37,522


Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

24,395



28,084



(21,933
)


18,105



15,873

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,752



4,141



(11,051
)


(75
)


1,733


Net Income (Loss)
$
20,643


$
23,943


$
(10,882
)

$
18,180


$
14,140


Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$
0.47


$
0.55


$
(0.25
)

$
0.42


$
0.32


Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

0.47



0.54



(0.25
)


0.41



0.32

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet


(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)



Three Months Ended for the Period



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


Assets










Interest earning assets









Federal funds sold
$
2,024


$




$




$
113,912


$
34,453

Interest earning deposits

34,174



80,023



201,131



12,107



4,957

Interest earning time deposits











735



735



1,715

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

45,412



45,412



53,826



53,826



53,826

Investment securities, available for sale

231,999



231,431



233,677



541,170



527,054

Investment securities, held to maturity

1,819,087



1,843,851



1,867,690



1,888,379



1,904,281

Loans held for sale

2,994



3,253



67,597



2,069



2,440

Gross loans held for investment (HFI)

4,985,582



4,909,815



4,847,040



4,803,996



4,822,840

Total Interest earning assets

7,121,272



7,113,784



7,271,696



7,416,194



7,351,566


Non-interest earning assets









Allowance for credit losses

(54,399
)


(52,654
)


(51,980
)


(52,881
)


(52,215
)

Cash

101,719



89,643



92,300



108,815



106,691

Cash value of life insurance

37,755



37,409



37,450



37,115



36,773

Other assets

148,773



143,675



152,635



119,026



165,656

Goodwill

155,211



155,211



155,211



155,211



155,211

Other intangible assets

8,592



9,407



10,223



11,067



11,910

Premises and equipment, net

93,398



93,499



93,864



93,544



93,695

Interest receivable

39,730



38,663



39,747



39,366



43,240

Total non-interest earning assets

530,779



514,855



529,450



511,263



560,961

Total assets
$
7,652,051


$
7,628,639


$
7,801,146


$
7,927,457


$
7,912,526


Liabilities









Savings and money market deposits
$
3,385,413


$
3,393,371


$
3,446,681


$
3,420,827


$
3,364,726

Time deposits

1,193,180



1,245,088



1,089,153



1,220,653



1,178,389

Borrowings

880,336



812,218



1,142,340



1,142,744



1,229,165

Repurchase agreements

95,089



87,851



89,912



122,399



128,169

Subordinated notes

55,807



55,772



55,738



55,703



55,668

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

57,583



57,531



57,477



57,423



57,369

Total interest earning liabilities

5,667,408



5,651,832



5,881,301



6,019,749



6,013,486

Non-interest bearing deposits

1,121,163



1,127,324



1,064,818



1,085,535



1,087,040

Interest payable

14,007



11,441



11,137



11,400



11,240

Other liabilities

58,621



61,981



80,308



55,951



74,096

Total liabilities

6,861,199



6,852,578



7,037,564



7,172,635



7,185,862


Stockholders’ Equity









Preferred stock
























Common stock
























Additional paid-in capital

360,758



360,522



363,761



358,453



357,673

Retained earnings

466,497



452,945



436,122



454,050



442,977

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(36,403
)


(37,406
)


(36,301
)


(57,681
)


(73,985
)

Total stockholders’ equity

790,852



776,061



763,582



754,822



726,665

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
7,652,051


$
7,628,639


$
7,801,146


$
7,927,457


$
7,912,527









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Loans and Deposits





(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)






June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


% Change



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


Q2'25 vs


Q1'25


Q2'25 vs


Q2'24


Loans:













Commercial real estate
$
2,321,951


$
2,262,910


$
2,202,858


$
2,105,459


$
2,117,772



3
%


10
%

Commercial & Industrial

976,740



918,541



875,297



808,600



786,788



6
%


24
%

Total commercial

3,298,691



3,181,451



3,078,155



2,914,059



2,904,560



4
%


14
%

Residential Real estate

786,026



801,726



802,909



801,356



797,956



(2
)%


(1
)%

Mortgage warehouse
















80,437



68,917





%


(100
)%

Consumer

900,865



926,638



965,976



1,008,144



1,051,407



(3
)%


(14
)%

Total loans held for investment

4,985,582



4,909,815



4,847,040



4,803,996



4,822,840



2
%


3
%

Loans held for sale

2,994



3,253



67,597



2,069



2,440



(8
)%


23
%

Total loans
$
4,988,576


$
4,913,068


$
4,914,637


$
4,806,065


$
4,825,280



2
%


3
%
















Deposits:













Interest bearing deposits
$
1,713,058


$
1,713,991


$
1,767,983


$
1,688,998


$
1,653,508





%


4
%

Savings and money market deposits

1,672,355



1,679,380



1,678,697



1,731,830



1,711,218





%


(2
)%

Time deposits

1,193,180



1,245,088



1,089,153



1,220,653



1,178,389



(4
)%


1
%

Total Interest bearing deposits

4,578,593



4,638,459



4,535,833



4,641,481



4,543,115



(1
)%


1
%


Non-interest bearing deposits













Non-interest bearing deposits

1,121,164



1,127,324



1,064,819



1,085,534



1,087,040



(1
)%


3
%

Total deposits
$
5,699,757


$
5,765,784


$
5,600,652


$
5,727,015


$
5,630,155



(1
)%


1
%





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Average Balance Sheet


(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024



Average




Balance

Interest



(4)(6)

Average




Rate



(4)

Average




Balance

Interest



(4)(6)

Average




Rate



(4)

Average




Balance

Interest



(4)(6)

Average




Rate



(4)


Assets










Interest earning assets









Interest earning deposits (incl. Fed Funds Sold)
$
72,993

$
830


4.56
%
$
223,148

$
2,487


4.52
%
$
55,467

$
738


5.35
%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

45,412


1,075


9.49
%

51,769


1,012


7.93
%

53,827


1,521


11.36
%

Investment securities - taxable (1)

959,238


4,867


2.03
%

974,109


5,027


2.09
%

1,309,305


6,465


1.99
%

Investment securities - non-taxable (1)

1,100,731


7,706


2.81
%

1,120,249


7,838


2.84
%

1,132,065


8,072


2.87
%

Total investment securities

2,059,969


12,573


2.45
%

2,094,358


12,865


2.49
%

2,441,370


14,537


2.39
%

Loans receivable (2) (3)

4,947,093


79,000


6.41
%

4,865,449


74,840


6.24
%

4,662,124


72,208


6.23
%


Total interest earning assets

7,125,467


93,478


5.26
%

7,234,724


91,204


5.11
%

7,212,788


89,004


4.96
%


Non-interest earning assets









Cash and due from banks

86,316




88,624




108,319



Allowance for credit losses

(52,560
)



(51,863
)



(50,334
)


Other assets

472,175




483,765




508,555




Total average assets
$
7,631,398



$
7,755,250



$
7,779,328














Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity










Interest bearing liabilities









Interest bearing demand deposits
$
1,727,713

$
6,803


1.58
%
$
1,750,446

$
6,491


1.50
%
$
1,656,523

$
7,081


1.72
%

Saving and money market deposits

1,651,866


8,200


1.99
%

1,674,590


8,263


2.00
%

1,677,967


9,733


2.33
%

Time deposits

1,233,582


11,050


3.59
%

1,212,386


10,847


3.63
%

1,134,590


11,633


4.12
%

Total Deposits

4,613,161


26,053


2.27
%

4,637,422


25,601


2.24
%

4,469,080


28,447


2.56
%

Borrowings

847,862


7,777


3.68
%

971,496


8,772


3.66
%

1,184,172


10,278


3.49
%

Repurchase agreements

88,058


394


1.79
%

88,469


416


1.91
%

125,144


935


3.00
%

Subordinated notes

55,785


829


5.96
%

55,750


829


6.03
%

55,647


829


5.99
%

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

57,550


1,070


7.46
%

57,497


1,290


9.10
%

57,335


1,213


8.51
%


Total interest bearing liabilities

5,662,416


36,123


2.56
%

5,810,634


36,908


2.58
%

5,891,378


41,702


2.85
%


Non-interest bearing liabilities









Demand deposits

1,114,982




1,085,826




1,080,676



Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

64,465




78,521




80,942



Stockholders' equity

789,535




780,269




726,332



Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,631,398



$
7,755,250



$
7,779,328



Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5)

$
57,355



$
54,296



$
47,302


Less FTE adjustments (4)


2,001




2,029




2,023


Net Interest Income

$
55,354



$
52,267



$
45,279


Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5)



3.23
%



3.04
%



2.64
%



(1)

Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.


(2)

Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.


(3)

Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.


(4)

Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate.


(5)

Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


(6)

Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Credit Quality





(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)






Quarter Ended






June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


% Change



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


Q2'25 vs


Q1'25


Q2'25 vs


Q2'24


Non-accrual loans













Commercial
$
7,547


$
8,172


$
5,658


$
6,830


$
4,321



(8
)%


75
%

Residential Real estate

9,525



12,763



11,215



9,529



8,489



(25
)%


12
%

Mortgage warehouse




























%




%

Consumer

7,222



7,875



8,919



7,208



5,453



(8
)%


32
%


Total non-accrual loans

24,294



28,810



25,792



23,567



18,263



(16
)%


33
%

90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest

2,113



1,582



1,166



819



1,039



34
%


103
%


Total non-performing loans
$
26,407


$
30,392


$
26,958


$
24,386


$
19,302



(13
)%


37
%
















Other real estate owned













Commercial
$
176


$
360


$
407


$
1,158


$
1,111



(51
)%


(84
)%

Residential Real estate

463



641




















%




%

Mortgage warehouse




























%




%

Consumer

480



34



17



36



57



1311
%


742
%


Total other real estate owned

1,119



1,035



424



1,194



1,168



8
%


(4
)%
















Total non-performing assets
$
27,526


$
31,427


$
27,382


$
25,580


$
20,470



(12
)%


34
%
















Loan data:













Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans
$
31,401


$
19,034


$
23,075


$
18,087


$
19,785



65
%


59
%

Substandard loans

64,100



66,714



64,535



59,775



51,221



(4
)%


25
%


Net charge-offs (recoveries)













Commercial
$
84


$
(47
)

$
(32
)

$
(52
)

$
57



(279
)%


47
%

Residential Real estate

52



(47
)


(10
)


(9
)


(4
)


(211
)%


(1400
)%

Mortgage warehouse




























%




%

Consumer

118



963



668



439



534



(88
)%


(78
)%


Total net charge-offs
$
254


$
869


$
626


$
378


$
587



(71
)%


(57
)%
















Allowance for credit losses













Commercial
$
34,413


$
32,640


$
30,953


$
32,854


$
31,941



5
%


8
%

Residential Real estate

3,229



3,167



2,715



2,675



2,588



2
%


25
%

Mortgage warehouse
















862



736





%


(100
)%

Consumer

16,757



16,847



18,312



16,490



16,950



(1
)%


(1
)%


Total allowance for credit losses
$
54,399


$
52,654


$
51,980


$
52,881


$
52,215



3
%


4
%
















Credit quality ratios













Non-accrual loans to HFI loans

0.49
%


0.59
%


0.53
%


0.49
%


0.38
%




Non-performing assets to total assets

0.36
%


0.41
%


0.35
%


0.32
%


0.26
%




Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans

0.02
%


0.07
%


0.05
%


0.03
%


0.05
%




Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans

1.09
%


1.07
%


1.07
%


1.10
%


1.08
%














































































































































































































































































































































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)






Three Months Ended





June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,





2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Interest income (GAAP)
(A)

$
91,477


$
89,175


$
93,350


$
90,888


$
86,981

Taxable-equivalent adjustment:











Investment securities - tax exempt (1)



1,619



1,646



1,675



1,677



1,695

Loan receivable (2)



382



383



395



340



328

Interest income (non-GAAP)
(B)


93,478



91,204



95,420



92,905



89,004

Interest expense (GAAP)
(C)


36,123



36,908



40,223



43,978



41,702

Net interest income (GAAP)
(D) =(A) - (C)

$
55,354


$
52,267


$
53,127


$
46,910


$
45,279

Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)
(E) = (B) - (C)

$
57,355


$
54,296


$
55,197


$
48,927


$
47,302

Average interest earning assets
(F)


7,125,467



7,234,724



7,396,178



7,330,263



7,212,788

Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)
(G) = (E*) / (F)


3.23
%


3.04
%


2.97
%


2.66
%


2.64
%














(1)

The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity


(2)

The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment

*Annualized





















































































































































































































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)






Three Months Ended





June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,





2025


2025


2024


2024


2024













Net income (loss) (GAAP)
(A)

$
20,643


$
23,941


$
(10,882
)

$
18,180


$
14,140













Average stockholders' equity
(B)

$
789,535


$
780,269


$
755,340


$
738,372


$
726,332

Average intangible assets
(C)


164,320



165,138



165,973



166,819



167,659

Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
(D) = (B) - (C)

$
625,215


$
615,131


$
589,367


$
571,553


$
558,673

Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP)
(E) = (A*) / (D)


13.24
%


15.48
%

(7.35
)%


12.65
%


10.18
%

*Annualized






















































































































































































































































































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,





2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
(A)

$
790,852


$
776,061


$
763,582


$
754,822


$
726,665

Intangible assets (end of period)
(B)


163,802



164,618



165,434



166,278



167,121

Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
(C) = (A) - (B)

$
627,050


$
611,443


$
598,148


$
588,544


$
559,544













Total assets (GAAP)
(D)

$
7,652,051


$
7,628,636


$
7,801,146


$
7,927,457


$
7,912,527

Intangible assets (end of period)
(B)


163,802



164,618



165,434



166,278



167,121

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(E) = (D) - (B)

$
7,488,249


$
7,464,018


$
7,635,712


$
7,761,179


$
7,745,406













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
(G) = (C) / (E)


8.37
%


8.19
%


7.83
%


7.58
%


7.22
%




































































































































































































































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,





2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
(A)

$
790,852


$
776,061


$
763,582


$
754,822


$
726,665

Intangible assets (end of period)
(B)


163,802



164,618



165,434



166,278



167,121

Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
(C) = (A) - (B)

$
627,050


$
611,443


$
598,148


$
588,544


$
559,544

Common shares outstanding
(D)


43,801,507



43,786,000



43,722,086



43,712,059



43,712,059













Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
(E) = (C) / (D)

$
14.32


$
13.96


$
13.68


$
13.46


$
12.80

















































Contact:
John R. Stewart, CFA


EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Phone:
(219) 814–5833

Fax:
(219) 874–9280

Date:
July 23, 2025





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HBNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.