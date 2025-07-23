Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Earnings and Loan Growth

Horizon Bancorp reports strong second quarter 2025 earnings driven by loan growth and improved net interest margin.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.





“Horizon’s second quarter earnings reflect the strength of the organization’s exceptional core community banking franchise. Strong loan growth, stable and granular core funding, excellent credit quality and prudent management of expenses fueled the quarter’s positive results and expanded on management’s commitment to improve the financial performance of the Company. The quarter was highlighted by a seventh consecutive quarter of net interest margin expansion, low net charge offs of 2 bps annualized and enhanced momentum in key performance metrics of ROAA and ROATCE", President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. “We continue to show strength across our core community banking platform that is being driven by a disciplined approach to creating a more efficient balance sheet and effective deployment of capital. We are pleased with our results through the first six months of 2025, with reported earnings per share growing by 58% versus the comparable period a year ago, and look forward to continuing to create additional shareholder value throughout the remainder of the year.”





Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $20.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.9 million, or $0.54, for the first quarter of 2025 and compared to net income of $14.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. As previously disclosed, results in the first quarter of 2025 included the $7.0 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Company's mortgage warehouse business.





Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $44.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.1 million, or $0.64, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.







Second





Quarter





2025





Highlights









Net interest income of $55.4 million increased 5.9% compared with $52.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 22.3% compared with $45.3 million in the year ago period. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis



1



, expanded for the seventh consecutive quarter, to 3.23%, compared with 3.04% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.









Total loans held for investment ("HFI") increased 6.2% compared to the linked quarter annualized, with strong organic commercial loan growth of $117.2 million, or 14.8% annualized. This growth was partially funded by the continued strategic runoff of lower yielding indirect auto loans of approximately $34.1 million.









Funding continued to trend favorably, with non-time deposit balances remaining relatively flat for the fourth consecutive quarter and interest-bearing liability cost declining by another 2 bps during the quarter.









Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.02% of average loans during the second quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected ranges, decreasing 12.4% from the prior quarter.









Expenses continued to be well managed, up less than 1% from the first quarter of 2025. These results reflect management's commitment to generate higher earnings while maintaining a more efficient expense base.









____________________________________





1



Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



























Financial Highlights















(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios)















Three Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,

















2025













2025













2024













2024













2024













Income statement:















































Net interest income





$





55,354













$





52,267













$





53,127













$





46,910













$





45,279













Provision for credit loss expense









2,462

















1,376

















1,171

















1,044

















2,369













Non-interest income (loss)









10,920

















16,499

















(28,954





)













11,511

















10,485













Non-interest expense









39,417

















39,306

















44,935

















39,272

















37,522













Income tax expense (benefit)









3,752

















4,141

















(11,051





)













(75





)













1,733













Net Income (Loss)





$





20,643













$





23,943













$





(10,882





)









$





18,180













$





14,140



























































Per share data:















































Basic earnings (loss) per share





$





0.47













$





0.55













$





(0.25





)









$





0.42













$





0.32













Diluted earnings (loss) per share









0.47

















0.54

















(0.25





)













0.41

















0.32













Cash dividends declared per common share









0.16

















0.16

















0.16

















0.16

















0.16













Book value per common share









18.06

















17.72

















17.46

















17.27

















16.62













Market value - high









15.88

















17.76

















18.76

















16.57

















12.74













Market value - low









12.92

















15.00

















14.57

















11.89

















11.29













Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic









43,794,490

















43,777,109

















43,721,211

















43,712,059

















43,712,059













Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted









44,034,663

















43,954,164

















43,721,211

















44,112,321

















43,987,187













Common shares outstanding (end of period)









43,801,507

















43,785,932

















43,722,086

















43,712,059

















43,712,059



























































Key ratios:















































Return on average assets









1.08





%













1.25





%









(0.56





)%













0.92





%













0.73





%









Return on average stockholders' equity









13.24

















12.44

















(5.73





)













9.80

















7.83













Total equity to total assets









10.34

















10.18

















9.79

















9.52

















9.18













Total loans to deposit ratio









87.52

















85.21

















87.75

















83.92

















85.70













Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans









1.09

















1.07

















1.07

















1.10

















1.08













Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans



(1)











0.02

















0.07

















0.05

















0.03

















0.05













Efficiency ratio









59.48

















57.16

















185.89

















67.22

















67.29



























































Key metrics (Non-GAAP)







(2)

















































Net FTE interest margin









3.23





%













3.04





%













2.97





%













2.66





%













2.64





%









Return on average tangible common equity









13.24

















15.79

















(7.35





)













12.65

















10.18













Tangible common equity to tangible assets









8.37

















8.19

















7.83

















7.58

















7.22













Tangible book value per common share





$





14.32













$





13.96













$





13.68













$





13.46













$





12.80







































































































(1)



Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.











(2)



Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



















Income Statement Highlights









Net Interest Income







Net interest income was $55.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $52.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven by the continued expansion of the Company's net FTE interest margin



1



, which increased to 3.23% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.04% for the first quarter of 2025. Expansion was attributable to the favorable mix shift in average interest earning assets toward higher-yielding loans and in the average funding mix toward deposit balances, in addition to continued disciplined pricing strategies on both sides of the balance sheet. The second quarter net FTE interest margin did benefit by approximately seven basis points related to interest recoveries on certain commercial and residential loans.







Provision for Credit Losses







During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million during the first quarter of 2025, and $2.4 million during the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2025 when compared with the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to net growth in commercial loans HFI and changes in economic factors, partially offset by the reduction of specific reserves and the reserves for unfunded commitments in the current quarter.





For the second quarter of 2025, the allowance for credit losses included net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans outstanding for the first quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding, in the second quarter of 2024.





The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.09% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.07% at March 31, 2025 and 1.08% at June 30, 2024.







Non-Interest Income













For the Quarter Ended









June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(Dollars in Thousands)









2025





















2025













2024













2024





















2024





















Non-interest Income















































Service charges on deposit accounts





$





3,208













$





3,208













$





3,276













$





3,320













$





3,130













Wire transfer fees









69

















71

















124

















123

















113













Interchange fees









3,403

















3,241

















3,353

















3,511

















3,826













Fiduciary activities









1,251

















1,326

















1,313

















1,394

















1,372













Loss on sale of investment securities









—

















(407





)













(39,140





)













—

















—













Gain on sale of mortgage loans









1,219

















1,076

















1,071

















1,622

















896













Mortgage servicing income net of impairment









375

















385

















376

















412

















450













Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance









346

















335

















335

















349

















318













Other income









1,049

















7,264

















338

















780

















380













Total non-interest income (loss)





$





10,920













$





16,499













$





(28,954





)









$





11,511













$





10,485

































































































Total non-interest income was $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to non-interest income of $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in non-interest income of $5.6 million is due to the sale of the Company's mortgage warehouse business to an unrelated third party in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million that did not recur in the current period. Interchange fees and gain on sale of mortgage loans benefited from normal seasonality, while other categories remained relatively unchanged when compared with the prior period.







____________________________________





1



Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.







Non-Interest Expense













For the Quarter Ended









June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(Dollars in Thousands)









2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















Non-interest Expense















































Salaries and employee benefits





$





22,731













$





22,414













$





25,564













$





21,829













$





20,583













Net occupancy expenses









3,127

















3,702

















3,431

















3,207

















3,192













Data processing









2,951

















2,872

















2,841

















2,977

















2,579













Professional fees









735

















826

















736

















676

















714













Outside services and consultants









3,278

















3,265

















4,470

















3,677

















3,058













Loan expense









1,231

















689

















1,285

















1,034

















1,038













FDIC insurance expense









1,216

















1,288

















1,193

















1,204

















1,315













Core deposit intangible amortization









816

















816

















843

















844

















844













Merger related expenses









—

















305

















—

















—

















—













Other losses









245

















228

















371

















297

















515













Other expense









3,087

















2,901

















4,201

















3,527

















3,684













Total non-interest expense





$





39,417













$





39,306













$





44,935













$





39,272













$





37,522

































































































Total non-interest expense was $39.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared with $39.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest expense during the second quarter of 2025 when compared with the prior period was primarily driven by a $0.5 million increase in loan expense. The increase was partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in net occupancy expenses. Additionally, the Company incurred $0.3 million of direct expenses related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business in the prior period that did not recur in the current period.







Income Taxes







Horizon recorded a net tax expense of $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing an effective tax rate of 15.4%, which is consistent with the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate.







Balance Sheet Highlights







Total assets increased by $23.4 million, or 0.3%, to $7.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $7.6 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in total assets is primarily due to increases in loans HFI and non-interest earning cash, partially offset by a decrease in interest earning cash and investment securities. Total investment securities decreased by $24.2 million, or 1.2%, to $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. Total loans were $5.0 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $75.5 million from March 31, 2025 balances, due to organic commercial loan growth net of continued runoff in the indirect consumer portfolio.





Total deposits decreased by $66.0 million, or 1.1%, to $5.7 billion as of June 30, 2025 when compared to balances as of March 31, 2025. The decrease was partially related to a decline in time deposits of $51.9 million, or 4.2% and, to a lesser extent, a modest decrease in savings and money market deposits of $7.0 million, or 0.4%. Non-interest bearing deposit balances remained relatively unchanged in the current period. Total borrowings increased by $68.1 million during the quarter, to $880.3 million as of June 30, 2025. Balances subject to repurchase agreements increased by $7.2 million, to $95.1 million.







Capital







The following table presents the consolidated regulatory capital ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended June 30, 2025:











For the Quarter Ended









June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,

















2025*













2025













2024













2024













Consolidated Capital Ratios







































Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)









14.48





%













14.26





%













13.91





%













13.45





%









Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)









12.52

















12.33

















12.00

















11.63













Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)









11.52

















11.32

















11.00

















10.68













Tier 1 capital (to average assets)









9.59

















9.25

















8.88

















9.02













*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change

































As of June 30, 2025, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 10.34%. Book value per common share was $18.06, increasing $0.34 during the second quarter of 2025.





Tangible common equity



3



totaled $627.1 million at June 30, 2025, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets



1



was 8.37% at June 30, 2025, up from 8.19% at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share



1



was $14.32, increasing $0.36 during the second quarter of 2025 behind the growth in retained earnings.







Credit Quality







As of June 30, 2025, total non-accrual loans decreased by $4.5 million, or 15.7%, from March 31, 2025, to 0.49% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets decreased $3.9 million, or 12.4%, to $27.5 million, compared to $31.4 million as of March 31, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.36% compared to 0.41% as of March 31, 2025.





As of June 30, 2025, net charge-offs decreased by $0.6 million to $0.3 million, compared to $0.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and remain just 0.02% annualized of average loans.







____________________________________





1



Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.







Earnings Conference Call







As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its second quarter financial results and operating performance.





Participants may access the live conference call on July 24, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.





A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through August 1, 2025. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 5878909.







About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.







Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.7 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to one-time costs and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.





Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: effects on Horizon’s business resulting from new U.S. domestic or foreign governmental trade measures, including but not limited to tariffs, import and export controls, foreign exchange intervention accomplished to offset the effects of trade policy or in response to currency volatility, and other restrictions on free trade; uncertain conditions within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the aggregate effects of elevated inflation levels in recent years; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.



























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income















(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,

















2025





















2025













2024













2024













2024





















Interest Income















































Loans receivable





$





78,618













$





74,457













$





76,747













$





75,488













$





71,880













Investment securities - taxable









5,941

















6,039

















6,814

















8,133

















7,986













Investment securities - tax-exempt









6,088

















6,192

















6,301

















6,310

















6,377













Other









830

















2,487

















3,488

















957

















738













Total interest income









91,477

















89,175

















93,350

















90,888

















86,981















Interest Expense















































Deposits









26,053

















25,601

















27,818

















30,787

















28,447













Borrowed funds









8,171

















9,188

















10,656

















11,131

















11,213













Subordinated notes









829

















829

















829

















830

















829













Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









1,070

















1,290

















920

















1,230

















1,213













Total interest expense









36,123

















36,908

















40,223

















43,978

















41,702















Net Interest Income











55,354

















52,267

















53,127

















46,910

















45,279













Provision for credit loss expense









2,462

















1,376

















1,171

















1,044

















2,369















Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses











52,892

















50,891

















51,956

















45,866

















42,910















Non-interest Income















































Service charges on deposit accounts









3,208

















3,208

















3,276

















3,320

















3,130













Wire transfer fees









69

















71

















124

















123

















113













Interchange fees









3,403

















3,241

















3,353

















3,511

















3,826













Fiduciary activities









1,251

















1,326

















1,313

















1,394

















1,372













Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities









—

















(407





)













(39,140





)













—

















—













Gain on sale of mortgage loans









1,219

















1,076

















1,071

















1,622

















896













Mortgage servicing income net of impairment









375

















385

















376

















412

















450













Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance









346

















335

















335

















349

















318













Other income









1,049

















7,264

















338

















780

















380













Total non-interest income (loss)









10,920

















16,499

















(28,954





)













11,511

















10,485















Non-interest Expense















































Salaries and employee benefits









22,731

















22,414

















25,564

















21,829

















20,583













Net occupancy expenses









3,127

















3,702

















3,431

















3,207

















3,192













Data processing









2,951

















2,872

















2,841

















2,977

















2,579













Professional fees









735

















826

















736

















676

















714













Outside services and consultants









3,278

















3,265

















4,470

















3,677

















3,058













Loan expense









1,231

















689

















1,285

















1,034

















1,038













FDIC insurance expense









1,216

















1,288

















1,193

















1,204

















1,315













Core deposit intangible amortization









816

















816

















843

















844

















844













Merger related expenses









—

















305

















—

















—

















—













Other losses









245

















228

















371

















297

















515













Other expense









3,087

















2,901

















4,201

















3,527

















3,684













Total non-interest expense









39,417

















39,306

















44,935

















39,272

















37,522















Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes











24,395

















28,084

















(21,933





)













18,105

















15,873













Income tax expense (benefit)









3,752

















4,141

















(11,051





)













(75





)













1,733















Net Income (Loss)







$





20,643













$





23,943













$





(10,882





)









$





18,180













$





14,140















Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share







$





0.47













$





0.55













$





(0.25





)









$





0.42













$





0.32















Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share











0.47

















0.54

















(0.25





)













0.41

















0.32



















































































































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet















(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)















Three Months Ended for the Period

















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,

















2025













2025













2024













2024













2024













Assets

















































Interest earning assets















































Federal funds sold





$





2,024













$





—













$





—













$





113,912













$





34,453













Interest earning deposits









34,174

















80,023

















201,131

















12,107

















4,957













Interest earning time deposits









—

















—

















735

















735

















1,715













Federal Home Loan Bank stock









45,412

















45,412

















53,826

















53,826

















53,826













Investment securities, available for sale









231,999

















231,431

















233,677

















541,170

















527,054













Investment securities, held to maturity









1,819,087

















1,843,851

















1,867,690

















1,888,379

















1,904,281













Loans held for sale









2,994

















3,253

















67,597

















2,069

















2,440













Gross loans held for investment (HFI)









4,985,582

















4,909,815

















4,847,040

















4,803,996

















4,822,840













Total Interest earning assets









7,121,272

















7,113,784

















7,271,696

















7,416,194

















7,351,566















Non-interest earning assets















































Allowance for credit losses









(54,399





)













(52,654





)













(51,980





)













(52,881





)













(52,215





)









Cash









101,719

















89,643

















92,300

















108,815

















106,691













Cash value of life insurance









37,755

















37,409

















37,450

















37,115

















36,773













Other assets









148,773

















143,675

















152,635

















119,026

















165,656













Goodwill









155,211

















155,211

















155,211

















155,211

















155,211













Other intangible assets









8,592

















9,407

















10,223

















11,067

















11,910













Premises and equipment, net









93,398

















93,499

















93,864

















93,544

















93,695













Interest receivable









39,730

















38,663

















39,747

















39,366

















43,240













Total non-interest earning assets









530,779

















514,855

















529,450

















511,263

















560,961













Total assets





$





7,652,051













$





7,628,639













$





7,801,146













$





7,927,457













$





7,912,526















Liabilities















































Savings and money market deposits





$





3,385,413













$





3,393,371













$





3,446,681













$





3,420,827













$





3,364,726













Time deposits









1,193,180

















1,245,088

















1,089,153

















1,220,653

















1,178,389













Borrowings









880,336

















812,218

















1,142,340

















1,142,744

















1,229,165













Repurchase agreements









95,089

















87,851

















89,912

















122,399

















128,169













Subordinated notes









55,807

















55,772

















55,738

















55,703

















55,668













Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









57,583

















57,531

















57,477

















57,423

















57,369













Total interest earning liabilities









5,667,408

















5,651,832

















5,881,301

















6,019,749

















6,013,486













Non-interest bearing deposits









1,121,163

















1,127,324

















1,064,818

















1,085,535

















1,087,040













Interest payable









14,007

















11,441

















11,137

















11,400

















11,240













Other liabilities









58,621

















61,981

















80,308

















55,951

















74,096













Total liabilities









6,861,199

















6,852,578

















7,037,564

















7,172,635

















7,185,862















Stockholders’ Equity















































Preferred stock









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Common stock









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Additional paid-in capital









360,758

















360,522

















363,761

















358,453

















357,673













Retained earnings









466,497

















452,945

















436,122

















454,050

















442,977













Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)









(36,403





)













(37,406





)













(36,301





)













(57,681





)













(73,985





)









Total stockholders’ equity









790,852

















776,061

















763,582

















754,822

















726,665













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





7,652,051













$





7,628,639













$





7,801,146













$





7,927,457













$





7,912,527



















































































































Loans and Deposits































(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)































June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













% Change

















2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















Q2'25 vs





Q1'25













Q2'25 vs





Q2'24













Loans:































































Commercial real estate





$





2,321,951













$





2,262,910













$





2,202,858













$





2,105,459













$





2,117,772

















3





%













10





%









Commercial & Industrial









976,740

















918,541

















875,297

















808,600

















786,788

















6





%













24





%









Total commercial









3,298,691

















3,181,451

















3,078,155

















2,914,059

















2,904,560

















4





%













14





%









Residential Real estate









786,026

















801,726

















802,909

















801,356

















797,956

















(2





)%













(1





)%









Mortgage warehouse









—

















—

















—

















80,437

















68,917

















—





%













(100





)%









Consumer









900,865

















926,638

















965,976

















1,008,144

















1,051,407

















(3





)%













(14





)%









Total loans held for investment









4,985,582

















4,909,815

















4,847,040

















4,803,996

















4,822,840

















2





%













3





%









Loans held for sale









2,994

















3,253

















67,597

















2,069

















2,440

















(8





)%













23





%









Total loans





$





4,988,576













$





4,913,068













$





4,914,637













$





4,806,065













$





4,825,280

















2





%













3





%







































































Deposits:































































Interest bearing deposits





$





1,713,058













$





1,713,991













$





1,767,983













$





1,688,998













$





1,653,508

















—





%













4





%









Savings and money market deposits









1,672,355

















1,679,380

















1,678,697

















1,731,830

















1,711,218

















—





%













(2





)%









Time deposits









1,193,180

















1,245,088

















1,089,153

















1,220,653

















1,178,389

















(4





)%













1





%









Total Interest bearing deposits









4,578,593

















4,638,459

















4,535,833

















4,641,481

















4,543,115

















(1





)%













1





%











Non-interest bearing deposits































































Non-interest bearing deposits









1,121,164

















1,127,324

















1,064,819

















1,085,534

















1,087,040

















(1





)%













3





%









Total deposits





$





5,699,757













$





5,765,784













$





5,600,652













$





5,727,015













$





5,630,155

















(1





)%













1





%







































































































































Average Balance Sheet















(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024

















Average









Balance









Interest







(4)(6)











Average









Rate







(4)











Average









Balance









Interest







(4)(6)











Average









Rate







(4)











Average









Balance









Interest







(4)(6)











Average









Rate







(4)















Assets

















































Interest earning assets















































Interest earning deposits (incl. Fed Funds Sold)





$





72,993









$





830













4.56





%





$





223,148









$





2,487













4.52





%





$





55,467









$





738













5.35





%









Federal Home Loan Bank stock









45,412













1,075













9.49





%









51,769













1,012













7.93





%









53,827













1,521













11.36





%









Investment securities - taxable (1)









959,238













4,867













2.03





%









974,109













5,027













2.09





%









1,309,305













6,465













1.99





%









Investment securities - non-taxable (1)









1,100,731













7,706













2.81





%









1,120,249













7,838













2.84





%









1,132,065













8,072













2.87





%









Total investment securities









2,059,969













12,573













2.45





%









2,094,358













12,865













2.49





%









2,441,370













14,537













2.39





%









Loans receivable (2) (3)









4,947,093













79,000













6.41





%









4,865,449













74,840













6.24





%









4,662,124













72,208













6.23





%











Total interest earning assets











7,125,467













93,478













5.26





%









7,234,724













91,204













5.11





%









7,212,788













89,004













4.96





%











Non-interest earning assets















































Cash and due from banks









86,316





















88,624





















108,319





















Allowance for credit losses









(52,560





)

















(51,863





)

















(50,334





)

















Other assets









472,175





















483,765





















508,555























Total average assets







$





7,631,398

















$





7,755,250

















$





7,779,328



































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















































Interest bearing liabilities















































Interest bearing demand deposits





$





1,727,713









$





6,803













1.58





%





$





1,750,446









$





6,491













1.50





%





$





1,656,523









$





7,081













1.72





%









Saving and money market deposits









1,651,866













8,200













1.99





%









1,674,590













8,263













2.00





%









1,677,967













9,733













2.33





%









Time deposits









1,233,582













11,050













3.59





%









1,212,386













10,847













3.63





%









1,134,590













11,633













4.12





%









Total Deposits









4,613,161













26,053













2.27





%









4,637,422













25,601













2.24





%









4,469,080













28,447













2.56





%









Borrowings









847,862













7,777













3.68





%









971,496













8,772













3.66





%









1,184,172













10,278













3.49





%









Repurchase agreements









88,058













394













1.79





%









88,469













416













1.91





%









125,144













935













3.00





%









Subordinated notes









55,785













829













5.96





%









55,750













829













6.03





%









55,647













829













5.99





%









Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









57,550













1,070













7.46





%









57,497













1,290













9.10





%









57,335













1,213













8.51





%











Total interest bearing liabilities











5,662,416













36,123













2.56





%









5,810,634













36,908













2.58





%









5,891,378













41,702













2.85





%











Non-interest bearing liabilities















































Demand deposits









1,114,982





















1,085,826





















1,080,676





















Accrued interest payable and other liabilities









64,465





















78,521





















80,942





















Stockholders' equity









789,535





















780,269





















726,332





















Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





7,631,398

















$





7,755,250

















$





7,779,328





















Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5)









$





57,355

















$





54,296

















$





47,302

















Less FTE adjustments (4)













2,001





















2,029





















2,023

















Net Interest Income









$





55,354

















$





52,267

















$





45,279

















Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5)

















3.23





%

















3.04





%

















2.64





%



















(1)



Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.











(2)



Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.











(3)



Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.











(4)



Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate.











(5)



Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.











(6)



Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock



































Credit Quality































(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)































Quarter Ended

































June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













% Change

















2025













2025













2024













2024













2024













Q2'25 vs





Q1'25













Q2'25 vs





Q2'24













Non-accrual loans































































Commercial





$





7,547













$





8,172













$





5,658













$





6,830













$





4,321

















(8





)%













75





%









Residential Real estate









9,525

















12,763

















11,215

















9,529

















8,489

















(25





)%













12





%









Mortgage warehouse









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—





%













—





%









Consumer









7,222

















7,875

















8,919

















7,208

















5,453

















(8





)%













32





%











Total non-accrual loans











24,294

















28,810

















25,792

















23,567

















18,263

















(16





)%













33





%









90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest









2,113

















1,582

















1,166

















819

















1,039

















34





%













103





%











Total non-performing loans







$





26,407













$





30,392













$





26,958













$





24,386













$





19,302

















(13





)%













37





%







































































Other real estate owned































































Commercial





$





176













$





360













$





407













$





1,158













$





1,111

















(51





)%













(84





)%









Residential Real estate









463

















641

















—

















—

















—

















—





%













—





%









Mortgage warehouse









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—





%













—





%









Consumer









480

















34

















17

















36

















57

















1311





%













742





%











Total other real estate owned











1,119

















1,035

















424

















1,194

















1,168

















8





%













(4





)%







































































Total non-performing assets







$





27,526













$





31,427













$





27,382













$





25,580













$





20,470

















(12





)%













34





%







































































Loan data:































































Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans





$





31,401













$





19,034













$





23,075













$





18,087













$





19,785

















65





%













59





%









Substandard loans









64,100

















66,714

















64,535

















59,775

















51,221

















(4





)%













25





%











Net charge-offs (recoveries)































































Commercial





$





84













$





(47





)









$





(32





)









$





(52





)









$





57

















(279





)%













47





%









Residential Real estate









52

















(47





)













(10





)













(9





)













(4





)













(211





)%













(1400





)%









Mortgage warehouse









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—





%













—





%









Consumer









118

















963

















668

















439

















534

















(88





)%













(78





)%











Total net charge-offs







$





254













$





869













$





626













$





378













$





587

















(71





)%













(57





)%







































































Allowance for credit losses































































Commercial





$





34,413













$





32,640













$





30,953













$





32,854













$





31,941

















5





%













8





%









Residential Real estate









3,229

















3,167

















2,715

















2,675

















2,588

















2





%













25





%









Mortgage warehouse









—

















—

















—

















862

















736

















—





%













(100





)%









Consumer









16,757

















16,847

















18,312

















16,490

















16,950

















(1





)%













(1





)%











Total allowance for credit losses







$





54,399













$





52,654













$





51,980













$





52,881













$





52,215

















3





%













4





%







































































Credit quality ratios































































Non-accrual loans to HFI loans









0.49





%













0.59





%













0.53





%













0.49





%













0.38





%

























Non-performing assets to total assets









0.36





%













0.41





%













0.35





%













0.32





%













0.26





%

























Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans









0.02





%













0.07





%













0.05





%













0.03





%













0.05





%

























Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans









1.09





%













1.07





%













1.07





%













1.10





%













1.08





%











































































































































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin











(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)































Three Months Ended

























June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,

























2025













2025













2024













2024













2024











Interest income (GAAP)





(A)









$





91,477













$





89,175













$





93,350













$





90,888













$





86,981













Taxable-equivalent adjustment:





















































Investment securities - tax exempt (1)

















1,619

















1,646

















1,675

















1,677

















1,695













Loan receivable (2)

















382

















383

















395

















340

















328













Interest income (non-GAAP)





(B)













93,478

















91,204

















95,420

















92,905

















89,004













Interest expense (GAAP)





(C)













36,123

















36,908

















40,223

















43,978

















41,702













Net interest income (GAAP)





(D) =(A) - (C)









$





55,354













$





52,267













$





53,127













$





46,910













$





45,279













Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)





(E) = (B) - (C)









$





57,355













$





54,296













$





55,197













$





48,927













$





47,302













Average interest earning assets





(F)













7,125,467

















7,234,724

















7,396,178

















7,330,263

















7,212,788













Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)





(G) = (E*) / (F)













3.23





%













3.04





%













2.97





%













2.66





%













2.64





%































































(1)



The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity











(2)



The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment









*Annualized































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity











(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)































Three Months Ended

























June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,

























2025













2025













2024













2024













2024































































Net income (loss) (GAAP)





(A)









$





20,643













$





23,941













$





(10,882





)









$





18,180













$





14,140

































































Average stockholders' equity





(B)









$





789,535













$





780,269













$





755,340













$





738,372













$





726,332













Average intangible assets





(C)













164,320

















165,138

















165,973

















166,819

















167,659













Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)





(D) = (B) - (C)









$





625,215













$





615,131













$





589,367













$





571,553













$





558,673













Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP)





(E) = (A*) / (D)













13.24





%













15.48





%









(7.35





)%













12.65





%













10.18





%









*Annualized



































































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets











(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

























June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,

























2025













2025













2024













2024













2024











Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)





(A)









$





790,852













$





776,061













$





763,582













$





754,822













$





726,665













Intangible assets (end of period)





(B)













163,802

















164,618

















165,434

















166,278

















167,121













Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





(C) = (A) - (B)









$





627,050













$





611,443













$





598,148













$





588,544













$





559,544

































































Total assets (GAAP)





(D)









$





7,652,051













$





7,628,636













$





7,801,146













$





7,927,457













$





7,912,527













Intangible assets (end of period)





(B)













163,802

















164,618

















165,434

















166,278

















167,121













Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)





(E) = (D) - (B)









$





7,488,249













$





7,464,018













$





7,635,712













$





7,761,179













$





7,745,406

































































Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)





(G) = (C) / (E)













8.37





%













8.19





%













7.83





%













7.58





%













7.22





%



















































































































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share











(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

























June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,

























2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024



















Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)





(A)









$





790,852













$





776,061













$





763,582













$





754,822













$





726,665













Intangible assets (end of period)





(B)













163,802

















164,618

















165,434

















166,278

















167,121













Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





(C) = (A) - (B)









$





627,050













$





611,443













$





598,148













$





588,544













$





559,544













Common shares outstanding





(D)













43,801,507

















43,786,000

















43,722,086

















43,712,059

















43,712,059

































































Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)





(E) = (C) / (D)









$





14.32













$





13.96













$





13.68













$





13.46













$





12.80





















































































































Contact:





John R. Stewart, CFA













EVP, Chief Financial Officer









Phone:





(219) 814–5833









Fax:





(219) 874–9280









Date:





July 23, 2025







