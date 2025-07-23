Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Earnings and Loan Growth

Horizon Bancorp reports strong second quarter 2025 earnings driven by loan growth and improved net interest margin.
Quiver AI Summary
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $20.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, which represents a significant increase from the $14.1 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's strong performance was attributed to robust loan growth, particularly in commercial loans, and effective management of expenses and credit quality, with net charge-offs remaining low at 0.02%. The net interest margin expanded for the seventh consecutive quarter to 3.23%, fueled by a strategic shift towards higher-yield loans. Despite a slight decrease in total deposits, overall financial metrics showed improvement, with earnings per share up by 58% compared to the prior year, showcasing management's commitment to enhancing profitability and shareholder value. The company also plans to host a conference call to discuss these results further.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the second quarter was $20.6 million, representing a significant year-over-year increase from $14.1 million in the same quarter of 2024.
- Earnings per share rose by 58% compared to the same period a year ago, indicating strong profitability and growth potential.
- Net interest margin expanded for the seventh consecutive quarter, reaching 3.23%, a clear sign of effective asset management and enhanced profitability.
- Credit quality remained strong with annualized net charge-offs at just 0.02% of average loans, reflecting prudent risk management practices.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased to $20.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 from $23.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, indicating a decline in quarterly profitability.
- Non-interest income fell significantly to $10.9 million compared to $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to the absence of a prior pre-tax gain from the sale of the mortgage warehouse business.
- Total deposits decreased by $66.0 million, or 1.1%, to $5.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, which may signal challenges in attracting and retaining customer funds.
FAQ
What are Horizon Bancorp's latest financial results?
Horizon Bancorp reported a net income of $20.6 million for Q2 2025, reflecting strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion.
How does the second quarter earnings compare to last year?
Net income for Q2 2025 was $20.6 million, up from $14.1 million in Q2 2024, showing significant growth year-over-year.
What contributed to Horizon Bancorp's earnings growth?
Key factors include strong loan growth, excellent credit quality, stable core funding, and disciplined expense management.
What is the company's plan for the second half of 2025?
Horizon aims to continue improving financial performance and shareholder value while maintaining a more efficient balance sheet.
When will Horizon Bancorp hold itsearnings conference call
Horizon will host itsearnings conference callon July 24, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss its financial results.
Full Release
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
“Horizon’s second quarter earnings reflect the strength of the organization’s exceptional core community banking franchise. Strong loan growth, stable and granular core funding, excellent credit quality and prudent management of expenses fueled the quarter’s positive results and expanded on management’s commitment to improve the financial performance of the Company. The quarter was highlighted by a seventh consecutive quarter of net interest margin expansion, low net charge offs of 2 bps annualized and enhanced momentum in key performance metrics of ROAA and ROATCE", President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. “We continue to show strength across our core community banking platform that is being driven by a disciplined approach to creating a more efficient balance sheet and effective deployment of capital. We are pleased with our results through the first six months of 2025, with reported earnings per share growing by 58% versus the comparable period a year ago, and look forward to continuing to create additional shareholder value throughout the remainder of the year.”
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $20.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.9 million, or $0.54, for the first quarter of 2025 and compared to net income of $14.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. As previously disclosed, results in the first quarter of 2025 included the $7.0 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Company's mortgage warehouse business.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $44.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.1 million, or $0.64, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Second
Quarter
2025
Highlights
Net interest income of $55.4 million increased 5.9% compared with $52.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 22.3% compared with $45.3 million in the year ago period. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis
1
, expanded for the seventh consecutive quarter, to 3.23%, compared with 3.04% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Total loans held for investment ("HFI") increased 6.2% compared to the linked quarter annualized, with strong organic commercial loan growth of $117.2 million, or 14.8% annualized. This growth was partially funded by the continued strategic runoff of lower yielding indirect auto loans of approximately $34.1 million.
Funding continued to trend favorably, with non-time deposit balances remaining relatively flat for the fourth consecutive quarter and interest-bearing liability cost declining by another 2 bps during the quarter.
Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.02% of average loans during the second quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected ranges, decreasing 12.4% from the prior quarter.
Expenses continued to be well managed, up less than 1% from the first quarter of 2025. These results reflect management's commitment to generate higher earnings while maintaining a more efficient expense base.
____________________________________
1
Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Income statement:
Net interest income
$
55,354
$
52,267
$
53,127
$
46,910
$
45,279
Provision for credit loss expense
2,462
1,376
1,171
1,044
2,369
Non-interest income (loss)
10,920
16,499
(28,954
)
11,511
10,485
Non-interest expense
39,417
39,306
44,935
39,272
37,522
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,752
4,141
(11,051
)
(75
)
1,733
Net Income (Loss)
$
20,643
$
23,943
$
(10,882
)
$
18,180
$
14,140
Per share data:
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.47
$
0.55
$
(0.25
)
$
0.42
$
0.32
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
0.47
0.54
(0.25
)
0.41
0.32
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
Book value per common share
18.06
17.72
17.46
17.27
16.62
Market value - high
15.88
17.76
18.76
16.57
12.74
Market value - low
12.92
15.00
14.57
11.89
11.29
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
43,794,490
43,777,109
43,721,211
43,712,059
43,712,059
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
44,034,663
43,954,164
43,721,211
44,112,321
43,987,187
Common shares outstanding (end of period)
43,801,507
43,785,932
43,722,086
43,712,059
43,712,059
Key ratios:
Return on average assets
1.08
%
1.25
%
(0.56
)%
0.92
%
0.73
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
13.24
12.44
(5.73
)
9.80
7.83
Total equity to total assets
10.34
10.18
9.79
9.52
9.18
Total loans to deposit ratio
87.52
85.21
87.75
83.92
85.70
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans
1.09
1.07
1.07
1.10
1.08
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans
(1)
0.02
0.07
0.05
0.03
0.05
Efficiency ratio
59.48
57.16
185.89
67.22
67.29
Key metrics (Non-GAAP)
(2)
Net FTE interest margin
3.23
%
3.04
%
2.97
%
2.66
%
2.64
%
Return on average tangible common equity
13.24
15.79
(7.35
)
12.65
10.18
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.37
8.19
7.83
7.58
7.22
Tangible book value per common share
$
14.32
$
13.96
$
13.68
$
13.46
$
12.80
(1)
Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.
(2)
Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Income Statement Highlights
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $55.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $52.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven by the continued expansion of the Company's net FTE interest margin
1
, which increased to 3.23% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.04% for the first quarter of 2025. Expansion was attributable to the favorable mix shift in average interest earning assets toward higher-yielding loans and in the average funding mix toward deposit balances, in addition to continued disciplined pricing strategies on both sides of the balance sheet. The second quarter net FTE interest margin did benefit by approximately seven basis points related to interest recoveries on certain commercial and residential loans.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million during the first quarter of 2025, and $2.4 million during the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2025 when compared with the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to net growth in commercial loans HFI and changes in economic factors, partially offset by the reduction of specific reserves and the reserves for unfunded commitments in the current quarter.
For the second quarter of 2025, the allowance for credit losses included net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans outstanding for the first quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding, in the second quarter of 2024.
The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.09% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.07% at March 31, 2025 and 1.08% at June 30, 2024.
Non-Interest Income
For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Non-interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
3,208
$
3,208
$
3,276
$
3,320
$
3,130
Wire transfer fees
69
71
124
123
113
Interchange fees
3,403
3,241
3,353
3,511
3,826
Fiduciary activities
1,251
1,326
1,313
1,394
1,372
Loss on sale of investment securities
—
(407
)
(39,140
)
—
—
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
1,219
1,076
1,071
1,622
896
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment
375
385
376
412
450
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance
346
335
335
349
318
Other income
1,049
7,264
338
780
380
Total non-interest income (loss)
$
10,920
$
16,499
$
(28,954
)
$
11,511
$
10,485
Total non-interest income was $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to non-interest income of $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in non-interest income of $5.6 million is due to the sale of the Company's mortgage warehouse business to an unrelated third party in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million that did not recur in the current period. Interchange fees and gain on sale of mortgage loans benefited from normal seasonality, while other categories remained relatively unchanged when compared with the prior period.
____________________________________
1
Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Non-Interest Expense
For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Non-interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
22,731
$
22,414
$
25,564
$
21,829
$
20,583
Net occupancy expenses
3,127
3,702
3,431
3,207
3,192
Data processing
2,951
2,872
2,841
2,977
2,579
Professional fees
735
826
736
676
714
Outside services and consultants
3,278
3,265
4,470
3,677
3,058
Loan expense
1,231
689
1,285
1,034
1,038
FDIC insurance expense
1,216
1,288
1,193
1,204
1,315
Core deposit intangible amortization
816
816
843
844
844
Merger related expenses
—
305
—
—
—
Other losses
245
228
371
297
515
Other expense
3,087
2,901
4,201
3,527
3,684
Total non-interest expense
$
39,417
$
39,306
$
44,935
$
39,272
$
37,522
Total non-interest expense was $39.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared with $39.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest expense during the second quarter of 2025 when compared with the prior period was primarily driven by a $0.5 million increase in loan expense. The increase was partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in net occupancy expenses. Additionally, the Company incurred $0.3 million of direct expenses related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business in the prior period that did not recur in the current period.
Income Taxes
Horizon recorded a net tax expense of $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing an effective tax rate of 15.4%, which is consistent with the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets increased by $23.4 million, or 0.3%, to $7.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $7.6 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in total assets is primarily due to increases in loans HFI and non-interest earning cash, partially offset by a decrease in interest earning cash and investment securities. Total investment securities decreased by $24.2 million, or 1.2%, to $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. Total loans were $5.0 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $75.5 million from March 31, 2025 balances, due to organic commercial loan growth net of continued runoff in the indirect consumer portfolio.
Total deposits decreased by $66.0 million, or 1.1%, to $5.7 billion as of June 30, 2025 when compared to balances as of March 31, 2025. The decrease was partially related to a decline in time deposits of $51.9 million, or 4.2% and, to a lesser extent, a modest decrease in savings and money market deposits of $7.0 million, or 0.4%. Non-interest bearing deposit balances remained relatively unchanged in the current period. Total borrowings increased by $68.1 million during the quarter, to $880.3 million as of June 30, 2025. Balances subject to repurchase agreements increased by $7.2 million, to $95.1 million.
Capital
The following table presents the consolidated regulatory capital ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended June 30, 2025:
For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2025*
2025
2024
2024
Consolidated Capital Ratios
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
14.48
%
14.26
%
13.91
%
13.45
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
12.52
12.33
12.00
11.63
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
11.52
11.32
11.00
10.68
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
9.59
9.25
8.88
9.02
*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change
As of June 30, 2025, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 10.34%. Book value per common share was $18.06, increasing $0.34 during the second quarter of 2025.
Tangible common equity
3
totaled $627.1 million at June 30, 2025, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
1
was 8.37% at June 30, 2025, up from 8.19% at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share
1
was $14.32, increasing $0.36 during the second quarter of 2025 behind the growth in retained earnings.
Credit Quality
As of June 30, 2025, total non-accrual loans decreased by $4.5 million, or 15.7%, from March 31, 2025, to 0.49% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets decreased $3.9 million, or 12.4%, to $27.5 million, compared to $31.4 million as of March 31, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.36% compared to 0.41% as of March 31, 2025.
As of June 30, 2025, net charge-offs decreased by $0.6 million to $0.3 million, compared to $0.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and remain just 0.02% annualized of average loans.
____________________________________
1
Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Earnings Conference Call
As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its second quarter financial results and operating performance.
Participants may access the live conference call on July 24, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.
A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through August 1, 2025. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 5878909.
About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.7 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to one-time costs and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: effects on Horizon’s business resulting from new U.S. domestic or foreign governmental trade measures, including but not limited to tariffs, import and export controls, foreign exchange intervention accomplished to offset the effects of trade policy or in response to currency volatility, and other restrictions on free trade; uncertain conditions within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the aggregate effects of elevated inflation levels in recent years; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Interest Income
Loans receivable
$
78,618
$
74,457
$
76,747
$
75,488
$
71,880
Investment securities - taxable
5,941
6,039
6,814
8,133
7,986
Investment securities - tax-exempt
6,088
6,192
6,301
6,310
6,377
Other
830
2,487
3,488
957
738
Total interest income
91,477
89,175
93,350
90,888
86,981
Interest Expense
Deposits
26,053
25,601
27,818
30,787
28,447
Borrowed funds
8,171
9,188
10,656
11,131
11,213
Subordinated notes
829
829
829
830
829
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
1,070
1,290
920
1,230
1,213
Total interest expense
36,123
36,908
40,223
43,978
41,702
Net Interest Income
55,354
52,267
53,127
46,910
45,279
Provision for credit loss expense
2,462
1,376
1,171
1,044
2,369
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
52,892
50,891
51,956
45,866
42,910
Non-interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,208
3,208
3,276
3,320
3,130
Wire transfer fees
69
71
124
123
113
Interchange fees
3,403
3,241
3,353
3,511
3,826
Fiduciary activities
1,251
1,326
1,313
1,394
1,372
Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities
—
(407
)
(39,140
)
—
—
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
1,219
1,076
1,071
1,622
896
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment
375
385
376
412
450
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance
346
335
335
349
318
Other income
1,049
7,264
338
780
380
Total non-interest income (loss)
10,920
16,499
(28,954
)
11,511
10,485
Non-interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
22,731
22,414
25,564
21,829
20,583
Net occupancy expenses
3,127
3,702
3,431
3,207
3,192
Data processing
2,951
2,872
2,841
2,977
2,579
Professional fees
735
826
736
676
714
Outside services and consultants
3,278
3,265
4,470
3,677
3,058
Loan expense
1,231
689
1,285
1,034
1,038
FDIC insurance expense
1,216
1,288
1,193
1,204
1,315
Core deposit intangible amortization
816
816
843
844
844
Merger related expenses
—
305
—
—
—
Other losses
245
228
371
297
515
Other expense
3,087
2,901
4,201
3,527
3,684
Total non-interest expense
39,417
39,306
44,935
39,272
37,522
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
24,395
28,084
(21,933
)
18,105
15,873
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,752
4,141
(11,051
)
(75
)
1,733
Net Income (Loss)
$
20,643
$
23,943
$
(10,882
)
$
18,180
$
14,140
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$
0.47
$
0.55
$
(0.25
)
$
0.42
$
0.32
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
0.47
0.54
(0.25
)
0.41
0.32
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended for the Period
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Assets
Interest earning assets
Federal funds sold
$
2,024
$
—
$
—
$
113,912
$
34,453
Interest earning deposits
34,174
80,023
201,131
12,107
4,957
Interest earning time deposits
—
—
735
735
1,715
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
45,412
45,412
53,826
53,826
53,826
Investment securities, available for sale
231,999
231,431
233,677
541,170
527,054
Investment securities, held to maturity
1,819,087
1,843,851
1,867,690
1,888,379
1,904,281
Loans held for sale
2,994
3,253
67,597
2,069
2,440
Gross loans held for investment (HFI)
4,985,582
4,909,815
4,847,040
4,803,996
4,822,840
Total Interest earning assets
7,121,272
7,113,784
7,271,696
7,416,194
7,351,566
Non-interest earning assets
Allowance for credit losses
(54,399
)
(52,654
)
(51,980
)
(52,881
)
(52,215
)
Cash
101,719
89,643
92,300
108,815
106,691
Cash value of life insurance
37,755
37,409
37,450
37,115
36,773
Other assets
148,773
143,675
152,635
119,026
165,656
Goodwill
155,211
155,211
155,211
155,211
155,211
Other intangible assets
8,592
9,407
10,223
11,067
11,910
Premises and equipment, net
93,398
93,499
93,864
93,544
93,695
Interest receivable
39,730
38,663
39,747
39,366
43,240
Total non-interest earning assets
530,779
514,855
529,450
511,263
560,961
Total assets
$
7,652,051
$
7,628,639
$
7,801,146
$
7,927,457
$
7,912,526
Liabilities
Savings and money market deposits
$
3,385,413
$
3,393,371
$
3,446,681
$
3,420,827
$
3,364,726
Time deposits
1,193,180
1,245,088
1,089,153
1,220,653
1,178,389
Borrowings
880,336
812,218
1,142,340
1,142,744
1,229,165
Repurchase agreements
95,089
87,851
89,912
122,399
128,169
Subordinated notes
55,807
55,772
55,738
55,703
55,668
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
57,583
57,531
57,477
57,423
57,369
Total interest earning liabilities
5,667,408
5,651,832
5,881,301
6,019,749
6,013,486
Non-interest bearing deposits
1,121,163
1,127,324
1,064,818
1,085,535
1,087,040
Interest payable
14,007
11,441
11,137
11,400
11,240
Other liabilities
58,621
61,981
80,308
55,951
74,096
Total liabilities
6,861,199
6,852,578
7,037,564
7,172,635
7,185,862
Stockholders’ Equity
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
—
—
—
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
360,758
360,522
363,761
358,453
357,673
Retained earnings
466,497
452,945
436,122
454,050
442,977
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(36,403
)
(37,406
)
(36,301
)
(57,681
)
(73,985
)
Total stockholders’ equity
790,852
776,061
763,582
754,822
726,665
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
7,652,051
$
7,628,639
$
7,801,146
$
7,927,457
$
7,912,527
Loans and Deposits
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
% Change
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Q2'25 vs
Q1'25
Q2'25 vs
Q2'24
Loans:
Commercial real estate
$
2,321,951
$
2,262,910
$
2,202,858
$
2,105,459
$
2,117,772
3
%
10
%
Commercial & Industrial
976,740
918,541
875,297
808,600
786,788
6
%
24
%
Total commercial
3,298,691
3,181,451
3,078,155
2,914,059
2,904,560
4
%
14
%
Residential Real estate
786,026
801,726
802,909
801,356
797,956
(2
)%
(1
)%
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
80,437
68,917
—
%
(100
)%
Consumer
900,865
926,638
965,976
1,008,144
1,051,407
(3
)%
(14
)%
Total loans held for investment
4,985,582
4,909,815
4,847,040
4,803,996
4,822,840
2
%
3
%
Loans held for sale
2,994
3,253
67,597
2,069
2,440
(8
)%
23
%
Total loans
$
4,988,576
$
4,913,068
$
4,914,637
$
4,806,065
$
4,825,280
2
%
3
%
Deposits:
Interest bearing deposits
$
1,713,058
$
1,713,991
$
1,767,983
$
1,688,998
$
1,653,508
—
%
4
%
Savings and money market deposits
1,672,355
1,679,380
1,678,697
1,731,830
1,711,218
—
%
(2
)%
Time deposits
1,193,180
1,245,088
1,089,153
1,220,653
1,178,389
(4
)%
1
%
Total Interest bearing deposits
4,578,593
4,638,459
4,535,833
4,641,481
4,543,115
(1
)%
1
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
Non-interest bearing deposits
1,121,164
1,127,324
1,064,819
1,085,534
1,087,040
(1
)%
3
%
Total deposits
$
5,699,757
$
5,765,784
$
5,600,652
$
5,727,015
$
5,630,155
(1
)%
1
%
Average Balance Sheet
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Balance
Interest
(4)(6)
Average
Rate
(4)
Average
Balance
Interest
(4)(6)
Average
Rate
(4)
Average
Balance
Interest
(4)(6)
Average
Rate
(4)
Assets
Interest earning assets
Interest earning deposits (incl. Fed Funds Sold)
$
72,993
$
830
4.56
%
$
223,148
$
2,487
4.52
%
$
55,467
$
738
5.35
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
45,412
1,075
9.49
%
51,769
1,012
7.93
%
53,827
1,521
11.36
%
Investment securities - taxable (1)
959,238
4,867
2.03
%
974,109
5,027
2.09
%
1,309,305
6,465
1.99
%
Investment securities - non-taxable (1)
1,100,731
7,706
2.81
%
1,120,249
7,838
2.84
%
1,132,065
8,072
2.87
%
Total investment securities
2,059,969
12,573
2.45
%
2,094,358
12,865
2.49
%
2,441,370
14,537
2.39
%
Loans receivable (2) (3)
4,947,093
79,000
6.41
%
4,865,449
74,840
6.24
%
4,662,124
72,208
6.23
%
Total interest earning assets
7,125,467
93,478
5.26
%
7,234,724
91,204
5.11
%
7,212,788
89,004
4.96
%
Non-interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks
86,316
88,624
108,319
Allowance for credit losses
(52,560
)
(51,863
)
(50,334
)
Other assets
472,175
483,765
508,555
Total average assets
$
7,631,398
$
7,755,250
$
7,779,328
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
1,727,713
$
6,803
1.58
%
$
1,750,446
$
6,491
1.50
%
$
1,656,523
$
7,081
1.72
%
Saving and money market deposits
1,651,866
8,200
1.99
%
1,674,590
8,263
2.00
%
1,677,967
9,733
2.33
%
Time deposits
1,233,582
11,050
3.59
%
1,212,386
10,847
3.63
%
1,134,590
11,633
4.12
%
Total Deposits
4,613,161
26,053
2.27
%
4,637,422
25,601
2.24
%
4,469,080
28,447
2.56
%
Borrowings
847,862
7,777
3.68
%
971,496
8,772
3.66
%
1,184,172
10,278
3.49
%
Repurchase agreements
88,058
394
1.79
%
88,469
416
1.91
%
125,144
935
3.00
%
Subordinated notes
55,785
829
5.96
%
55,750
829
6.03
%
55,647
829
5.99
%
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
57,550
1,070
7.46
%
57,497
1,290
9.10
%
57,335
1,213
8.51
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
5,662,416
36,123
2.56
%
5,810,634
36,908
2.58
%
5,891,378
41,702
2.85
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Demand deposits
1,114,982
1,085,826
1,080,676
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
64,465
78,521
80,942
Stockholders' equity
789,535
780,269
726,332
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,631,398
$
7,755,250
$
7,779,328
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5)
$
57,355
$
54,296
$
47,302
Less FTE adjustments (4)
2,001
2,029
2,023
Net Interest Income
$
55,354
$
52,267
$
45,279
Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5)
3.23
%
3.04
%
2.64
%
(1)
Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.
(2)
Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3)
Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.
(4)
Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate.
(5)
Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(6)
Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
Credit Quality
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
% Change
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Q2'25 vs
Q1'25
Q2'25 vs
Q2'24
Non-accrual loans
Commercial
$
7,547
$
8,172
$
5,658
$
6,830
$
4,321
(8
)%
75
%
Residential Real estate
9,525
12,763
11,215
9,529
8,489
(25
)%
12
%
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
—
—
—
%
—
%
Consumer
7,222
7,875
8,919
7,208
5,453
(8
)%
32
%
Total non-accrual loans
24,294
28,810
25,792
23,567
18,263
(16
)%
33
%
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest
2,113
1,582
1,166
819
1,039
34
%
103
%
Total non-performing loans
$
26,407
$
30,392
$
26,958
$
24,386
$
19,302
(13
)%
37
%
Other real estate owned
Commercial
$
176
$
360
$
407
$
1,158
$
1,111
(51
)%
(84
)%
Residential Real estate
463
641
—
—
—
—
%
—
%
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
—
—
—
%
—
%
Consumer
480
34
17
36
57
1311
%
742
%
Total other real estate owned
1,119
1,035
424
1,194
1,168
8
%
(4
)%
Total non-performing assets
$
27,526
$
31,427
$
27,382
$
25,580
$
20,470
(12
)%
34
%
Loan data:
Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans
$
31,401
$
19,034
$
23,075
$
18,087
$
19,785
65
%
59
%
Substandard loans
64,100
66,714
64,535
59,775
51,221
(4
)%
25
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
Commercial
$
84
$
(47
)
$
(32
)
$
(52
)
$
57
(279
)%
47
%
Residential Real estate
52
(47
)
(10
)
(9
)
(4
)
(211
)%
(1400
)%
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
—
—
—
%
—
%
Consumer
118
963
668
439
534
(88
)%
(78
)%
Total net charge-offs
$
254
$
869
$
626
$
378
$
587
(71
)%
(57
)%
Allowance for credit losses
Commercial
$
34,413
$
32,640
$
30,953
$
32,854
$
31,941
5
%
8
%
Residential Real estate
3,229
3,167
2,715
2,675
2,588
2
%
25
%
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
862
736
—
%
(100
)%
Consumer
16,757
16,847
18,312
16,490
16,950
(1
)%
(1
)%
Total allowance for credit losses
$
54,399
$
52,654
$
51,980
$
52,881
$
52,215
3
%
4
%
Credit quality ratios
Non-accrual loans to HFI loans
0.49
%
0.59
%
0.53
%
0.49
%
0.38
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.36
%
0.41
%
0.35
%
0.32
%
0.26
%
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans
0.02
%
0.07
%
0.05
%
0.03
%
0.05
%
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans
1.09
%
1.07
%
1.07
%
1.10
%
1.08
%
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Interest income (GAAP)
(A)
$
91,477
$
89,175
$
93,350
$
90,888
$
86,981
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:
Investment securities - tax exempt (1)
1,619
1,646
1,675
1,677
1,695
Loan receivable (2)
382
383
395
340
328
Interest income (non-GAAP)
(B)
93,478
91,204
95,420
92,905
89,004
Interest expense (GAAP)
(C)
36,123
36,908
40,223
43,978
41,702
Net interest income (GAAP)
(D) =(A) - (C)
$
55,354
$
52,267
$
53,127
$
46,910
$
45,279
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)
(E) = (B) - (C)
$
57,355
$
54,296
$
55,197
$
48,927
$
47,302
Average interest earning assets
(F)
7,125,467
7,234,724
7,396,178
7,330,263
7,212,788
Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)
(G) = (E*) / (F)
3.23
%
3.04
%
2.97
%
2.66
%
2.64
%
(1)
The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity
(2)
The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment
*Annualized
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
(A)
$
20,643
$
23,941
$
(10,882
)
$
18,180
$
14,140
Average stockholders' equity
(B)
$
789,535
$
780,269
$
755,340
$
738,372
$
726,332
Average intangible assets
(C)
164,320
165,138
165,973
166,819
167,659
Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
(D) = (B) - (C)
$
625,215
$
615,131
$
589,367
$
571,553
$
558,673
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP)
(E) = (A*) / (D)
13.24
%
15.48
%
(7.35
)%
12.65
%
10.18
%
*Annualized
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
(A)
$
790,852
$
776,061
$
763,582
$
754,822
$
726,665
Intangible assets (end of period)
(B)
163,802
164,618
165,434
166,278
167,121
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
(C) = (A) - (B)
$
627,050
$
611,443
$
598,148
$
588,544
$
559,544
Total assets (GAAP)
(D)
$
7,652,051
$
7,628,636
$
7,801,146
$
7,927,457
$
7,912,527
Intangible assets (end of period)
(B)
163,802
164,618
165,434
166,278
167,121
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(E) = (D) - (B)
$
7,488,249
$
7,464,018
$
7,635,712
$
7,761,179
$
7,745,406
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
(G) = (C) / (E)
8.37
%
8.19
%
7.83
%
7.58
%
7.22
%
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
(A)
$
790,852
$
776,061
$
763,582
$
754,822
$
726,665
Intangible assets (end of period)
(B)
163,802
164,618
165,434
166,278
167,121
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
(C) = (A) - (B)
$
627,050
$
611,443
$
598,148
$
588,544
$
559,544
Common shares outstanding
(D)
43,801,507
43,786,000
43,722,086
43,712,059
43,712,059
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
(E) = (C) / (D)
$
14.32
$
13.96
$
13.68
$
13.46
$
12.80
Contact:
John R. Stewart, CFA
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Phone:
(219) 814–5833
Fax:
(219) 874–9280
Date:
July 23, 2025
