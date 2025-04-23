Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Income and Margin Expansion

Horizon Bancorp reported strong Q1 2025 earnings with $23.9 million net income, driven by loan growth and margin expansion.

Quiver AI Summary

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a significant turnaround with a net income of $23.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $10.9 million in the previous quarter. The company achieved its sixth consecutive quarter of margin expansion, now exceeding 3%, driven by strong organic growth in commercial loans despite a decrease in total assets and loans held for investment primarily due to the sale of its mortgage warehouse business. Management emphasized a focus on efficiency, reflected by a reduction in expenses and stable core funding, even amidst economic uncertainty. Additionally, non-interest income rebounded substantially following a prior significant loss, while credit quality remained strong with low charge-off rates. Horizon plans to discuss these results and its future strategies in an upcoming conference call.

Potential Positives

Horizon Bancorp reported a net income of $23.9 million for Q1 2025, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $10.9 million in Q4 2024, highlighting improved financial performance.

The company's net interest margin expanded for the sixth consecutive quarter, reaching 3.04%, demonstrating its effectiveness in managing interest income.

Total loan growth was strong, with a 14% annualized increase in organic commercial loans, indicating robust demand in their lending products.

The successful sale of the mortgage warehouse business resulted in a pre-tax gain of $7 million, enhancing the company's capital position and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Credit quality showed signs of deterioration, with total non-accrual loans increasing by 12% and total non-performing assets rising by 15% compared to the previous quarter.

The company reported an increase in the provision for credit losses, which is a negative indicator within the financial services industry, suggesting potential challenges in managing loan defaults.

Total assets decreased by 2.2%, indicating a contraction in the company's balance sheet, which could raise concerns among investors regarding growth prospects.

FAQ

What are Horizon Bancorp's first quarter 2025 earnings?

Horizon Bancorp reported a net income of $23.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How did Horizon Bank's net interest margin perform?

Horizon Bank's net interest margin expanded for the sixth consecutive quarter, reaching 3.04% in Q1 2025.

What caused the strong loan growth reported by Horizon Bancorp?

The exceptional loan growth was driven by a $103.3 million increase in commercial loans, or 14% annualized.

How did Horizon Bank manage its expenses in Q1 2025?

Horizon Bank reduced its non-interest expenses by $5.6 million, reflecting a commitment to efficiency and cost management.

What key strategic action did Horizon take in early 2025?

Horizon completed the sale of its mortgage warehouse business, which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HBNC Insider Trading Activity

$HBNC insiders have traded $HBNC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK E SECOR (Executive Vice President) sold 19,439 shares for an estimated $349,707

KATHIE A DERUITER (Executive Vice President) sold 14,909 shares for an estimated $268,212

CRAIG M DWIGHT sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $171,400

LYNN KERBER (EVP & SCCO) sold 1,748 shares for an estimated $31,446

TODD A. ETZLER (Executive Vice President & GC) sold 590 shares for an estimated $10,614

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HBNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $HBNC stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





“Horizon’s first quarter earnings displayed continued positive momentum in our core financial metrics and management’s commitment to deliver long term value to its shareholders. Our results were highlighted by a sixth consecutive quarter of margin expansion, now above 3%, strong loan growth with exceptional credit metrics and a core funding base that continues to deliver value, even in an uncertain economic environment. The team also delivered a more efficient expense base entering 2025 and added optionality to our capital position through the successful sale of our mortgage warehouse business", President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. “We are pleased with our first quarter results and the positive momentum across our community banking model. The core franchise remains strong and our investments in expanding our local relationship banking model is paying dividends".





Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $23.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $10.9 million, or $0.25, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to $14.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights









Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis



1



, expanded for the sixth consecutive quarter, to 3.04% compared with 2.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.









Total loans held for investment ("HFI") increased 5% linked quarter annualized, with strong organic commercial loan growth of $103.3 million, or 14% annualized. This growth was partially funded by the continued strategic runoff of lowering yielding indirect auto loans of approximately $36 million.









Core deposits continued to be stable, with non-interest-bearing balances growing $62.5 million during the period, or 24% annualized.









Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.07% of average loans during the first quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected ranges, with no material change from the prior quarter.









On January 17, 2025, the Company completed the sale of its mortgage warehouse business to an unrelated third party, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million.









Expenses were down $5.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting management's commitment to creating a more efficient expense base in 2025.







_________________________________









1





Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



















Financial Highlights











(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios)















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024













Income statement:















































Net interest income





$





52,267













$





53,127













$





46,910













$





45,279













$





43,288













Credit loss expense









1,376

















1,171

















1,044

















2,369

















805













Non-interest income (loss)









16,499

















(28,954





)













11,511

















10,485

















9,929













Non-interest expense









39,306

















44,935

















39,272

















37,522

















37,107













Income tax expense (benefit)









4,141

















(11,051





)













(75





)













1,733

















1,314













Net income (loss)





$





23,943













$





(10,882





)









$





18,180













$





14,140













$





13,991



























































Per share data:















































Basic earnings (loss) per share





$





0.55













$





(0.25





)









$





0.42













$





0.32













$





0.32













Diluted earnings (loss) per share









0.54

















(0.25





)













0.41

















0.32

















0.32













Cash dividends declared per common share









0.16

















0.16

















0.16

















0.16

















0.16













Book value per common share









17.72

















17.46

















17.27

















16.62

















16.49













Market value - High









17.76

















18.76

















16.57

















12.74

















14.44













Market value - Low









15.00

















14.57

















11.89

















11.29

















11.75













Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic









43,777,109

















43,721,211

















43,712,059

















43,712,059

















43,663,610













Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted









43,954,164

















43,721,211

















44,112,321

















43,987,187

















43,874,036













Common shares outstanding (end of period)









43,785,932

















43,722,086

















43,712,059

















43,712,059

















43,726,380



























































Key ratios:















































Return on average assets









1.25





%









(0.55





)%













0.92





%













0.73





%













0.72





%









Return on average stockholders' equity









12.44

















(5.73





)













9.80

















7.83

















7.76













Total equity to total assets









10.18

















9.79

















9.52

















9.18

















9.18













Total loans to deposit ratio









85.21

















87.75

















83.92

















85.70

















82.78













Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans









1.07

















1.07

















1.10

















1.08

















1.09













Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans



(1)











0.07

















0.05

















0.03

















0.05

















0.04













Efficiency ratio









57.16

















185.89

















67.22

















67.29

















69.73



























































Key metrics (Non-GAAP)







(2)







:















































Net FTE interest margin









3.04





%













2.97





%













2.66





%













2.64





%













2.50





%









Return on average tangible common equity









15.79

















(7.35





)













12.65

















10.18

















10.11













Tangible common equity to tangible assets









8.20

















7.83

















7.58

















7.22

















7.20













Tangible book value per common share





$





13.96













$





13.68













$





13.46













$





12.80













$





12.65







































































































(1)



Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.











(2)



Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



















Income Statement Highlights









Net Interest Income







Net interest income was $52.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Continued expansion of the Company's net FTE interest margin was offset by a decline in average interest earning asset balances and two fewer days when compared with the prior quarter. Horizon’s net FTE interest margin



2



was 3.04% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.97% for the fourth quarter of 2024, attributable to the favorable mix shift in average interest earning assets toward higher-yielding loans and in the average funding mix toward deposit balances, in addition to continued disciplined pricing strategies on both sides of the balance sheet. Additionally, as previously noted, the fourth quarter net FTE interest margin included approximately five basis points related to interest recoveries on specific commercial loans that did not recur.







Provision for Credit Losses







During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and $0.8 million during the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2025 when compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increased net growth in commercial loans HFI and changes in economic factors, partially offset by the reduction of specific reserves and the reserves for unfunded commitments in the current quarter.





For the first quarter of 2025, the allowance for credit losses included net charge-offs of $0.9 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.04% of average loans outstanding, in the first quarter of 2024.





The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.07% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2024 and 1.09% at March 31, 2024.







Non-Interest Income













For the Quarter Ended









March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













(Dollars in Thousands)









2025













2024













2024





















2024





















2024





















Non-interest Income















































Service charges on deposit accounts





$





3,208













$





3,276













$





3,320













$





3,130













$





3,214













Wire transfer fees









71

















124

















123

















113

















101













Interchange fees









3,241

















3,353

















3,511

















3,826

















3,109













Fiduciary activities









1,326

















1,313

















1,394

















1,372

















1,315













Loss on sale of investment securities









(407





)













(39,140





)













—

















—

















—













Gain on sale of mortgage loans









1,076

















1,071

















1,622

















896

















626













Mortgage servicing income net of impairment









385

















376

















412

















450

















439













Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance









335

















335

















349

















318

















298













Other income









7,264

















338

















780

















380

















827













Total non-interest income (loss)





$





16,499













$





(28,954





)









$





11,511













$





10,485













$





9,929

































































































Total non-interest income was $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to non-interest loss of $29.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in non-interest income of $45.5 million is primarily due to a pre-tax loss on sale of investment securities of $39.1 million from the completion of the repositioning of $332.2 million of available-for-sale securities during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss on the sale of investment securities of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, the Company completed the sale of its mortgage warehouse business to an unrelated third party in the current period, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million.





_________________________________









1





Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.







Non-Interest Expense













For the Quarter Ended









March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













(Dollars in Thousands)









2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024





















Non-interest Expense















































Salaries and employee benefits





$





22,414













$





25,564













$





21,829













$





20,583













$





20,268













Net occupancy expenses









3,702

















3,431

















3,207

















3,192

















3,546













Data processing









2,872

















2,841

















2,977

















2,579

















2,464













Professional fees









826

















736

















676

















714

















607













Outside services and consultants









3,265

















4,470

















3,677

















3,058

















3,359













Loan expense









689

















1,285

















1,034

















1,038

















719













FDIC insurance expense









1,288

















1,193

















1,204

















1,315

















1,320













Core deposit intangible amortization









816

















843

















844

















844

















872













Merger related expenses









305

















—

















—

















—

















—













Other losses









228

















371

















297

















515

















16













Other expense









2,901

















4,201

















3,527

















3,684

















3,936













Total non-interest expense





$





39,306













$





44,935













$





39,272













$





37,522













$





37,107

































































































Total non-interest expense was $39.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with $44.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The current period included $0.3 million of direct expenses related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business. The decrease in non-interest expense during the first quarter of 2025 when compared with the prior period was primarily driven by a $3.2 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, which is attributable to expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the termination of legacy compensation and benefits programs that did not recur in the current period, and lower incentive compensation expense. Additionally, outside services and consultants expense decreased by $1.2 million, partially attributable to expense related to specific corporate initiatives in the fourth quarter of 2024 that did not recur in the current period. Other expenses decreased $1.3 million, partially attributable to a decrease in marketing expense.







Income Taxes







Horizon recorded a net tax expense of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an effective tax rate of 14.8%. Net tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was impacted by the realized securities loss and the reversal of the $5.2 million tax valuation allowance.







Balance Sheet Highlights







Total assets decreased by $175.5 million, or 2.2%, to $7.6 billion as of March 31, 2025, from $7.8 billion as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in total assets is primarily due to the sale of the mortgage warehouse portfolio and a decrease in interest-bearing cash related to the payoff of FHLB advances and deposit outflows.





Total investment securities decreased by $26.1 million, or 1.2%, to $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2025.





Total loans were $4.9 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.6 million from December 31, 2024 balances. The decrease is primarily due to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business during the quarter, which was offset by continued organic commercial loan growth.





Total deposits increased by $165.1 million, or 2.9%, to $5.8 billion as of March 31, 2025 when compared to balances as of December 31, 2024. Time deposits increased by $155.9 million, or 14.3% during the quarter, while non-interest bearing deposits grew by $62.5 million, or 5.9%. Total borrowings decreased by $330.1 million during the quarter, to $812.2 million as of March 31, 2025, due to the pay down of FHLB advances. Balances subject to repurchase agreements declined by $2.1 million, to $87.9 million.







Capital







The following table presents the consolidated regulatory capital ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended March 31, 2025:











For the Quarter Ended









March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,

















2025*













2024













2024













2024













Consolidated Capital Ratios







































Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)









14.28





%













13.91





%













13.45





%













13.41





%









Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)









12.35

















12.00

















11.63

















11.59













Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)









11.34

















11.00

















10.68

















10.63













Tier 1 capital (to average assets)









9.25

















8.88

















9.02

















9.02













*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change

































As of March 31, 2025, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 10.18%. Book value per common share was $17.72, increasing $0.26 during the first quarter of 2025.





Tangible common equity



3



totaled $611.4 million at March 31, 2025, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets



1



was 8.20% at March 31, 2025, up from 7.83% at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share



1



was $13.96, increasing $0.28 during the first quarter of 2025 behind the growth in retained earnings.







Credit Quality







As of March 31, 2025, total non-accrual loans increased by $3.0 million, or 12%, from December 31, 2024, to 0.59% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets increased $4.0 million, or 15%, to $31.4 million, compared to $27.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.41% compared to 0.35% as of December 31, 2024.





As of March 31, 2025, net charge-offs increased by $0.2 million to $0.9 million, compared to $0.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and remain just 0.07% annualized of average loans.





_________________________________









1





Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.







Earnings Conference Call







As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its first quarter financial results and operating performance.





Participants may access the live conference call on April 24, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.





A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through May 2, 2025. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 6313653.







About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.







Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $8 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments and swap termination fees, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.





Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: effects on Horizon’s business resulting from new U.S. domestic or foreign governmental trade measures, including but not limited to tariffs, import and export controls, foreign exchange intervention accomplished to offset the effects of trade policy or in response to currency volatility, and other restrictions on free trade; uncertain conditions within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the aggregate effects of elevated inflation levels in recent years; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.



























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income















(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2024





















2024





















Interest Income















































Interest and fees on loans





$





74,457













$





76,747













$





75,488













$





71,880













$





66,954













Investment securities - taxable









6,039

















6,814

















8,133

















7,986

















7,362













Investment securities - tax-exempt









6,192

















6,301

















6,310

















6,377

















6,451













Other









2,487

















3,488

















957

















738

















4,497













Total interest income









89,175

















93,350

















90,888

















86,981

















85,264















Interest Expense















































Deposits









25,601

















27,818

















30,787

















28,447

















27,990













Short and long-term borrowings









9,188

















10,656

















11,131

















11,213

















11,930













Subordinated notes









829

















829

















830

















829

















831













Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









1,290

















920

















1,230

















1,213

















1,225













Total interest expense









36,908

















40,223

















43,978

















41,702

















41,976















Net Interest Income











52,267

















53,127

















46,910

















45,279

















43,288













Provision for loan losses









1,376

















1,171

















1,044

















2,369

















805















Net Interest Income after Credit Loss Expense











50,891

















51,956

















45,866

















42,910

















42,483















Non-interest Income















































Service charges on deposit accounts









3,208

















3,276

















3,320

















3,130

















3,214













Wire transfer fees









71

















124

















123

















113

















101













Interchange fees









3,241

















3,353

















3,511

















3,826

















3,109













Fiduciary activities









1,326

















1,313

















1,394

















1,372

















1,315













Loss on sale of investment securities









(407





)













(39,140





)













—

















—

















—













Gain on sale of mortgage loans









1,076

















1,071

















1,622

















896

















626













Mortgage servicing income net of impairment









385

















376

















412

















450

















439













Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance









335

















335

















349

















318

















298













Other income









7,264

















338

















780

















380

















827













Total non-interest (loss) income









16,499

















(28,954





)













11,511

















10,485

















9,929















Non-interest Expense















































Salaries and employee benefits









22,414

















25,564

















21,829

















20,583

















20,268













Net occupancy expenses









3,702

















3,431

















3,207

















3,192

















3,546













Data processing









2,872

















2,841

















2,977

















2,579

















2,464













Professional fees









826

















736

















676

















714

















607













Outside services and consultants









3,265

















4,470

















3,677

















3,058

















3,359













Loan expense









689

















1,285

















1,034

















1,038

















719













FDIC insurance expense









1,288

















1,193

















1,204

















1,315

















1,320













Core deposit intangible amortization









816

















843

















844

















844

















872













Merger related expenses









305

















—

















—

















—

















—













Other losses









228

















371

















297

















515

















16













Other expense









2,901

















4,201

















3,527

















3,684

















3,936













Total non-interest expense









39,306

















44,935

















39,272

















37,522

















37,107















Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes











28,084

















(21,933





)













18,105

















15,873

















15,305













Income tax expense (benefit)









4,141

















(11,051





)













(75





)













1,733

















1,314















Net Income (Loss)







$





23,943













$





(10,882





)









$





18,180













$





14,140













$





13,991















Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share







$





0.55













$





(0.25





)









$





0.42













$





0.32













$





0.32















Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share











0.54

















(0.25





)













0.41

















0.32

















0.32



















































































































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet















(Dollar in Thousands)



























Three Months Ended for the Period

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













Assets

















































Interest earning assets















































Federal funds sold





$





—













$





—













$





113,912













$





34,453













$





161,704













Interest-bearing deposits in banks









80,023

















201,131

















12,107

















4,957

















9,178













Interest earning time deposits









—

















735

















735

















1,715

















1,715













Federal Home Loan Bank stock









45,412

















53,826

















53,826

















53,826

















53,826













Investment securities, available for sale









231,431

















233,677

















541,170

















527,054

















535,319













Investment securities, held to maturity









1,843,851

















1,867,690

















1,888,379

















1,904,281

















1,925,725













Loans held for sale









3,253

















67,597

















2,069

















2,440

















922













Gross loans held for investment (HFI)









4,909,815

















4,847,040

















4,803,996

















4,822,840

















4,618,175













Total Interest earning assets









7,113,785

















7,271,696

















7,416,194

















7,351,566

















7,306,564















Non-interest earning assets















































Allowance for credit losses









(52,654





)













(51,980





)













(52,881





)













(52,215





)













(50,387





)









Cash and due from banks









89,643

















92,300

















108,815

















106,691

















100,206













Cash value of life insurance









37,409

















37,450

















37,115

















36,773

















36,455













Other assets









140,672

















152,635

















119,026

















165,656

















160,593













Goodwill









155,211

















155,211

















155,211

















155,211

















155,211













Other intangible assets









9,407

















10,223

















11,067

















11,910

















12,754













Premises and equipment, net









93,499

















93,864

















93,544

















93,695

















94,303













Interest receivable









38,663

















39,747

















39,366

















43,240

















40,008













Total non-interest earning assets









511,850

















529,450

















511,263

















560,961

















549,143













Total assets





$





7,625,635













$





7,801,146













$





7,927,457













$





7,912,527













$





7,855,707















Liabilities















































Savings and money market deposits





$





3,393,371













$





3,446,681













$





3,420,827













$





3,364,726













$





3,350,673













Time deposits









1,245,088

















1,089,153

















1,220,653

















1,178,389

















1,136,121













Short and long-term borrowings









812,218

















1,142,340

















1,142,744

















1,229,165

















1,219,812













Repurchase agreements









87,851

















89,912

















122,399

















128,169

















139,309













Subordinated notes









55,772

















55,738

















55,703

















55,668

















55,634













Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









57,531

















57,477

















57,423

















57,369

















57,315













Total interest earning liabilities









5,651,831

















5,881,301

















6,019,749

















6,013,486

















5,958,864













Non-interest bearing deposits









1,127,324

















1,064,818

















1,085,535

















1,087,040

















1,093,076













Interest payable









11,441

















11,137

















11,400

















11,240

















7,853













Other liabilities









58,978

















80,308

















55,951

















74,096

















74,664













Total liabilities









6,849,574

















7,037,564

















7,172,635

















7,185,862

















7,134,457















Stockholders’ Equity















































Preferred stock









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Common stock









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Additional paid-in capital









360,522

















363,761

















358,453

















357,673

















356,599













Retained earnings









452,945

















436,122

















454,050

















442,977

















435,927













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(37,406





)













(36,301





)













(57,681





)













(73,985





)













(71,276





)









Total stockholders’ equity









776,061

















763,582

















754,822

















726,665

















721,250













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





7,625,635













$





7,801,146













$





7,927,457













$





7,912,527













$





7,855,707



















































































































Loans and Deposits

































(Dollars in Thousands)

































March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













% Change

















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024





















Q1'25 vs





Q4'24













Q1'25 vs





Q1'24













Loans:































































Commercial real estate





$





2,262,910













$





2,202,858













$





2,105,459













$





2,117,772













$





1,984,723

















3





%













14





%









Commercial & Industrial









918,541

















875,297

















808,600

















786,788

















765,043

















5





%













20





%









Total commercial









3,181,451

















3,078,155

















2,914,059

















2,904,560

















2,749,766

















3





%













16





%









Residential Real estate









801,726

















802,909

















801,356

















797,956

















782,071

















—





%













3





%









Mortgage warehouse









—

















—

















80,437

















68,917

















56,548

















—





%













(100





)%









Consumer









926,638

















965,976

















1,008,144

















1,051,407

















1,029,790

















(4





)%













(10





)%









Total loans held for investment









4,909,815

















4,847,040

















4,803,996

















4,822,840

















4,618,175

















1





%













6





%









Loans held for sale









3,253

















67,597

















2,069

















2,440

















922

















(95





)%













253





%









Total loans





$





4,913,068













$





4,914,637













$





4,806,065













$





4,825,280













$





4,619,097

















—





%













6





%







































































Deposits:































































Interest-bearing demand deposits





$





1,713,991













$





1,767,983













$





1,688,998













$





1,653,508













$





1,613,806

















(3





)%













6





%









Savings and money market deposits









1,679,380

















1,678,697

















1,731,830

















1,711,218

















1,736,866

















—





%













(3





)%









Time deposits









1,245,088

















1,089,153

















1,220,653

















1,178,389

















1,136,121

















14





%













10





%









Total Interest bearing deposits









4,638,459

















4,535,833

















4,641,481

















4,543,115

















4,486,793

















2





%













3





%











Non-interest bearing deposits































































Non-interest bearing deposits









1,127,324

















1,064,819

















1,085,534

















1,087,040

















1,093,077

















6





%













3





%









Total deposits





$





5,765,783













$





5,600,652













$





5,727,015













$





5,630,155













$





5,579,870

















3





%













3





%















































































































































Average Balance Sheet

















(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024

















Average









Balance









Interest







(4)(6)











Average









Rate







(4)











Average









Balance









Interest







(4)(6)











Average









Rate







(4)











Average









Balance









Interest







(4)(6)











Average









Rate







(4)















Assets













Interest earning assets















































Interest-bearing deposits in banks





$





223,148









$





2,487













4.52





%





$





290,693









$





3,488













4.77





%





$





331,083













4,497













5.46





%









Federal Home Loan Bank stock









51,769













1,012













7.93





%









53,826













1,516













11.20





%









37,949













784













8.31





%









Investment securities - taxable



(1)











974,109













5,027













2.09





%









1,079,377













5,298













1.95





%









1,326,246













6,578













1.99





%









Investment securities - non-taxable



(1)











1,120,249













7,838













2.84





%









1,129,622













7,976













2.81





%









1,149,957













8,166













2.86





%









Total investment securities









2,094,358













12,865













2.49





%









2,208,999













13,274













2.39





%









2,476,203













14,744













2.39





%









Loans receivable



(2) (3)











4,865,449













74,840













6.24





%









4,842,660













77,142













6.34





%









4,448,324













67,307













6.09





%











Total interest earning assets











7,234,724













91,204













5.11





%









7,396,178













95,420













5.13





%









7,293,559













87,332













4.82





%











Non-interest earning assets















































Cash and due from banks









88,624





















85,776





















105,795





















Allowance for credit losses









(51,863





)

















(52,697





)

















(49,960





)

















Other assets









483,765





















409,332





















486,652























Total average assets







$





7,755,250

















$





7,838,589

















$





7,836,046



































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Interest bearing liabilities















































Interest-bearing demand deposits





$





1,750,446









$





6,491













1.50





%





$





1,716,598









$





6,861













1.59





%





$





1,658,709









$





6,516













1.58





%









Savings and money market deposits









1,674,590













8,263













2.00





%









1,701,012













9,336













2.18





%









1,664,518













9,373













2.26





%









Time deposits









1,212,386













10,847













3.63





%









1,160,527













11,621













3.98





%









1,176,921













12,101













4.14





%









Total interest bearing deposits









4,637,422













25,601













2.24





%









4,578,137













27,818













2.42





%









4,500,148













27,990













2.50





%









Borrowings









971,496













8,772













3.66





%









1,130,301













10,138













3.57





%









1,200,728













10,904













3.65





%









Repurchase agreements









88,469













416













1.91





%









91,960













518













2.24





%









138,052













1,026













2.99





%









Subordinated notes









55,750













829













6.03





%









55,717













829













5.92





%









55,558













831













6.02





%









Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









57,497













1,290













9.10





%









57,443













920













6.37





%









57,279













1,225













8.60





%











Total interest bearing liabilities











5,810,634













36,908













2.58





%









5,913,558













40,223













2.71





%









5,951,765













41,976













2.84





%











Non-interest bearing liabilities











Demand deposits









1,085,826





















1,099,574





















1,077,183





















Accrued interest payable and other liabilities









78,521





















70,117





















82,015





















Stockholders' equity









780,269





















755,340





















725,083





















Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





7,755,250

















$





7,838,589

















$





7,836,046





















Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)



(5)











$





54,296

















$





55,197

















$





45,356

















Less FTE adjustments



(4)















2,029





















2,070





















2,068

















Net Interest Income









$





52,267

















$





53,127

















$





43,288

















Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP)



(4)(5)



















3.04





%

















2.97





%

















2.50





%



















(1)



Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.











(2)



Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.











(3)



Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.











(4)



Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate.











(5)



Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.











(6)



Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock



































Credit Quality

































(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios)

































Quarter Ended

































March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













% Change

















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024













1Q25 vs





4Q24













1Q25 vs





1Q24













Non-accrual loans































































Commercial





$





8,172













$





5,658













$





6,830













$





4,321













$





5,493

















44





%













49





%









Residential Real estate









12,763

















11,215

















9,529

















8,489

















8,725

















14





%













46





%









Mortgage warehouse









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—





%













—





%









Consumer









7,875

















8,919

















7,208

















5,453

















4,835













(12





)%













63





%











Total non-accrual loans











28,810

















25,792

















23,567

















18,263

















19,053

















12





%













22





%









90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest









1,582

















1,166

















819

















1,039

















108

















36





%













1365





%











Total non-performing loans







$





30,392













$





26,958













$





24,386













$





19,302













$





19,161

















13





%













59





%







































































Other real estate owned































































Commercial









360

















407

















1,158

















1,111

















1,124













(12





)%









(68





)%









Residential Real estate









641

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—





%













—





%









Mortgage warehouse









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—





%













—





%









Consumer









34

















17

















36

















57

















50

















98





%









(32





)%











Total other real estate owned











1,035

















424

















1,194

















1,168

















1,174

















144





%









(12





)%







































































Total non-performing assets







$





31,427













$





27,382













$





25,580













$





20,470













$





20,335

















14.8





%













55





%







































































Loan data:































































Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans





$





19,034













$





23,075













$





18,087













$





19,785













$





15,154













(18





)%













26





%









Substandard loans









66,714

















64,535

















59,775

















51,221

















47,469

















3





%













41





%











Net charge-offs (recoveries)































































Commercial





$





(47





)









$





(32





)









$





(52





)









$





57













$





(171





)









(47





)%













73





%









Residential Real estate









(47





)













(10





)













(9





)













(4





)













(5





)









(370





)%









(840





)%









Mortgage warehouse









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—





%













—





%









Consumer









963

















668

















439

















534

















488

















44





%













97





%











Total net charge-offs







$





869













$





626













$





378













$





587













$





312

















39





%













179





%







































































Allowance for credit losses































































Commercial





$





32,640













$





30,953













$





32,854













$





31,941













$





30,514

















5





%













7





%









Residential Real estate









3,167

















2,715

















2,675

















2,588

















2,655

















17





%













19





%









Mortgage warehouse









—

















—

















862

















736

















659

















—





%









(100





)%









Consumer









16,847

















18,312

















16,490

















16,950

















16,559













(8





)%













2





%











Total allowance for credit losses







$





52,654













$





51,980













$





52,881













$





52,215













$





50,387

















1





%













4





%







































































Credit quality ratios































































Non-accrual loans to HFI loans









0.59





%













0.53





%













0.49





%













0.38





%













0.41





%

























Non-performing assets to total assets









0.41





%













0.35





%













0.32





%













0.26





%













0.26





%

























Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans









0.07





%













0.05





%













0.03





%













0.05





%













0.04





%

























Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans









1.07





%













1.07





%













1.10





%













1.08





%













1.09





%











































































































































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin











(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,





















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024











Interest income (GAAP)





(A)





$





89,175













$





93,350













$





90,888













$





86,981













$





85,264













Taxable-equivalent adjustment:

















































Investment securities - tax exempt



(1)















1,646

















1,675

















1,677

















1,695

















1,715













Loan receivable



(2)















383

















395

















340

















328

















353













Interest income (non-GAAP)





(B)









91,204

















95,420

















92,905

















89,004

















87,332













Interest expense (GAAP)





(C)









36,908

















40,223

















43,978

















41,702

















41,976













Net interest income (GAAP)





(D) =(A) - (C)





$





52,267













$





53,127













$





46,910













$





45,279













$





43,288













Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)





(E) = (B) - (C)





$





54,296













$





55,197













$





48,927













$





47,302













$





45,356













Average interest earning assets





(F)









7,234,724

















7,396,178

















7,330,263

















7,212,788

















7,293,559













Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)





(G) = (E*) / (F)









3.04





%













2.97





%













2.66





%













2.64





%













2.50





%



























































(1)



The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity











(2)



The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment









*Annualized































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity











(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,





















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024



























































Net income (loss) (GAAP)





(A)





$





23,943













$





(10,882





)









$





18,180













$





14,140













$





13,991





























































Average stockholders' equity





(B)





$





780,269













$





755,340













$





738,372













$





726,332













$





725,083













Average intangible assets





(C)









165,138

















165,973

















166,819

















167,659

















168,519













Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)





(D) = (B) - (C)





$





615,131













$





589,367













$





571,553













$





558,673













$





556,564













Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP)





(E) = (A*) / (D)









15.79





%









(7.35





)%













12.65





%













10.18





%













10.11





%









*Annualized















































































































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets











(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,





















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024











Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)





(A)





$





776,061













$





763,582













$





754,822













$





726,665













$





721,250













Intangible assets (end of period)





(B)









164,618

















165,434

















166,278

















167,121

















167,965













Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





(C) = (A) - (B)





$





611,443













$





598,148













$





588,544













$





559,544













$





553,285





























































Total assets (GAAP)





(D)





$





7,625,635













$





7,801,146













$





7,927,457













$





7,912,527













$





7,855,707













Intangible assets (end of period)





(B)









164,618

















165,434

















166,278

















167,121

















167,965













Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)





(E) = (D) - (B)





$





7,461,017













$





7,635,712













$





7,761,179













$





7,745,406













$





7,687,742





























































Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)





(G) = (C) / (E)









8.20





%













7.83





%













7.58





%













7.22





%













7.20





%















































































































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share











(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024



















Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)





(A)





$





776,061













$





763,582













$





754,822













$





726,665













$





721,250













Intangible assets (end of period)





(B)









164,618

















165,434

















166,278

















167,121

















167,965













Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





(C) = (A) - (B)





$





611,443













$





598,148













$





588,544













$





559,544













$





553,285













Common shares outstanding





(D)









43,785,932

















43,722,086

















43,712,059

















43,712,059

















43,726,380





























































Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)





(E) = (C) / (D)





$





13.96













$





13.68













$





13.46













$





12.80













$





12.65

















































































































Contact:





John R. Stewart, CFA













EVP, Chief Financial Officer









Phone:





(219) 814–5833









Fax:





(219) 874–9280









Date:





April 23, 2025







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.