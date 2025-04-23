Stocks
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Income and Margin Expansion

April 23, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Horizon Bancorp reported strong Q1 2025 earnings with $23.9 million net income, driven by loan growth and margin expansion.

Quiver AI Summary

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a significant turnaround with a net income of $23.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $10.9 million in the previous quarter. The company achieved its sixth consecutive quarter of margin expansion, now exceeding 3%, driven by strong organic growth in commercial loans despite a decrease in total assets and loans held for investment primarily due to the sale of its mortgage warehouse business. Management emphasized a focus on efficiency, reflected by a reduction in expenses and stable core funding, even amidst economic uncertainty. Additionally, non-interest income rebounded substantially following a prior significant loss, while credit quality remained strong with low charge-off rates. Horizon plans to discuss these results and its future strategies in an upcoming conference call.

Potential Positives

  • Horizon Bancorp reported a net income of $23.9 million for Q1 2025, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $10.9 million in Q4 2024, highlighting improved financial performance.
  • The company's net interest margin expanded for the sixth consecutive quarter, reaching 3.04%, demonstrating its effectiveness in managing interest income.
  • Total loan growth was strong, with a 14% annualized increase in organic commercial loans, indicating robust demand in their lending products.
  • The successful sale of the mortgage warehouse business resulted in a pre-tax gain of $7 million, enhancing the company's capital position and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Credit quality showed signs of deterioration, with total non-accrual loans increasing by 12% and total non-performing assets rising by 15% compared to the previous quarter.
  • The company reported an increase in the provision for credit losses, which is a negative indicator within the financial services industry, suggesting potential challenges in managing loan defaults.
  • Total assets decreased by 2.2%, indicating a contraction in the company's balance sheet, which could raise concerns among investors regarding growth prospects.

FAQ

What are Horizon Bancorp's first quarter 2025 earnings?

Horizon Bancorp reported a net income of $23.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How did Horizon Bank's net interest margin perform?

Horizon Bank's net interest margin expanded for the sixth consecutive quarter, reaching 3.04% in Q1 2025.

What caused the strong loan growth reported by Horizon Bancorp?

The exceptional loan growth was driven by a $103.3 million increase in commercial loans, or 14% annualized.

How did Horizon Bank manage its expenses in Q1 2025?

Horizon Bank reduced its non-interest expenses by $5.6 million, reflecting a commitment to efficiency and cost management.

What key strategic action did Horizon take in early 2025?

Horizon completed the sale of its mortgage warehouse business, which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million.

Full Release



MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



“Horizon’s first quarter earnings displayed continued positive momentum in our core financial metrics and management’s commitment to deliver long term value to its shareholders. Our results were highlighted by a sixth consecutive quarter of margin expansion, now above 3%, strong loan growth with exceptional credit metrics and a core funding base that continues to deliver value, even in an uncertain economic environment. The team also delivered a more efficient expense base entering 2025 and added optionality to our capital position through the successful sale of our mortgage warehouse business", President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. “We are pleased with our first quarter results and the positive momentum across our community banking model. The core franchise remains strong and our investments in expanding our local relationship banking model is paying dividends".



Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $23.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $10.9 million, or $0.25, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to $14.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.




First Quarter 2025 Highlights




  • Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis

    1

    , expanded for the sixth consecutive quarter, to 3.04% compared with 2.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.




  • Total loans held for investment ("HFI") increased 5% linked quarter annualized, with strong organic commercial loan growth of $103.3 million, or 14% annualized. This growth was partially funded by the continued strategic runoff of lowering yielding indirect auto loans of approximately $36 million.




  • Core deposits continued to be stable, with non-interest-bearing balances growing $62.5 million during the period, or 24% annualized.




  • Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.07% of average loans during the first quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected ranges, with no material change from the prior quarter.




  • On January 17, 2025, the Company completed the sale of its mortgage warehouse business to an unrelated third party, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million.




  • Expenses were down $5.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting management's commitment to creating a more efficient expense base in 2025.



_________________________________




1


Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


Financial Highlights

(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios)



Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Income statement:









Net interest income
$
52,267


$
53,127


$
46,910


$
45,279


$
43,288

Credit loss expense

1,376



1,171



1,044



2,369



805

Non-interest income (loss)

16,499



(28,954
)


11,511



10,485



9,929

Non-interest expense

39,306



44,935



39,272



37,522



37,107

Income tax expense (benefit)

4,141



(11,051
)


(75
)


1,733



1,314

Net income (loss)
$
23,943


$
(10,882
)

$
18,180


$
14,140


$
13,991












Per share data:









Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.55


$
(0.25
)

$
0.42


$
0.32


$
0.32

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.54



(0.25
)


0.41



0.32



0.32

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.16



0.16



0.16



0.16



0.16

Book value per common share

17.72



17.46



17.27



16.62



16.49

Market value - High

17.76



18.76



16.57



12.74



14.44

Market value - Low

15.00



14.57



11.89



11.29



11.75

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

43,777,109



43,721,211



43,712,059



43,712,059



43,663,610

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

43,954,164



43,721,211



44,112,321



43,987,187



43,874,036

Common shares outstanding (end of period)

43,785,932



43,722,086



43,712,059



43,712,059



43,726,380












Key ratios:









Return on average assets

1.25
%

(0.55
)%


0.92
%


0.73
%


0.72
%

Return on average stockholders' equity

12.44



(5.73
)


9.80



7.83



7.76

Total equity to total assets

10.18



9.79



9.52



9.18



9.18

Total loans to deposit ratio

85.21



87.75



83.92



85.70



82.78

Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans

1.07



1.07



1.10



1.08



1.09

Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans

(1)

0.07



0.05



0.03



0.05



0.04

Efficiency ratio

57.16



185.89



67.22



67.29



69.73












Key metrics (Non-GAAP)



(2)



:









Net FTE interest margin

3.04
%


2.97
%


2.66
%


2.64
%


2.50
%

Return on average tangible common equity

15.79



(7.35
)


12.65



10.18



10.11

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.20



7.83



7.58



7.22



7.20

Tangible book value per common share
$
13.96


$
13.68


$
13.46


$
12.80


$
12.65






















(1)

Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.


(2)

Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.




Income Statement Highlights




Net Interest Income



Net interest income was $52.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Continued expansion of the Company's net FTE interest margin was offset by a decline in average interest earning asset balances and two fewer days when compared with the prior quarter. Horizon’s net FTE interest margin

2

was 3.04% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.97% for the fourth quarter of 2024, attributable to the favorable mix shift in average interest earning assets toward higher-yielding loans and in the average funding mix toward deposit balances, in addition to continued disciplined pricing strategies on both sides of the balance sheet. Additionally, as previously noted, the fourth quarter net FTE interest margin included approximately five basis points related to interest recoveries on specific commercial loans that did not recur.




Provision for Credit Losses



During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and $0.8 million during the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2025 when compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increased net growth in commercial loans HFI and changes in economic factors, partially offset by the reduction of specific reserves and the reserves for unfunded commitments in the current quarter.



For the first quarter of 2025, the allowance for credit losses included net charge-offs of $0.9 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.04% of average loans outstanding, in the first quarter of 2024.



The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.07% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2024 and 1.09% at March 31, 2024.




Non-Interest Income



























































































































































































































































































For the Quarter Ended

March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(Dollars in Thousands)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Non-interest Income









Service charges on deposit accounts
$
3,208


$
3,276


$
3,320


$
3,130


$
3,214

Wire transfer fees

71



124



123



113



101

Interchange fees

3,241



3,353



3,511



3,826



3,109

Fiduciary activities

1,326



1,313



1,394



1,372



1,315

Loss on sale of investment securities

(407
)


(39,140
)















Gain on sale of mortgage loans

1,076



1,071



1,622



896



626

Mortgage servicing income net of impairment

385



376



412



450



439

Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance

335



335



349



318



298

Other income

7,264



338



780



380



827

Total non-interest income (loss)
$
16,499


$
(28,954
)

$
11,511


$
10,485


$
9,929






















Total non-interest income was $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to non-interest loss of $29.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in non-interest income of $45.5 million is primarily due to a pre-tax loss on sale of investment securities of $39.1 million from the completion of the repositioning of $332.2 million of available-for-sale securities during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss on the sale of investment securities of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, the Company completed the sale of its mortgage warehouse business to an unrelated third party in the current period, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million.



_________________________________




1


Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.




Non-Interest Expense







































































































































































































































































































































For the Quarter Ended

March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(Dollars in Thousands)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Non-interest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits
$
22,414


$
25,564


$
21,829


$
20,583


$
20,268

Net occupancy expenses

3,702



3,431



3,207



3,192



3,546

Data processing

2,872



2,841



2,977



2,579



2,464

Professional fees

826



736



676



714



607

Outside services and consultants

3,265



4,470



3,677



3,058



3,359

Loan expense

689



1,285



1,034



1,038



719

FDIC insurance expense

1,288



1,193



1,204



1,315



1,320

Core deposit intangible amortization

816



843



844



844



872

Merger related expenses

305





















Other losses

228



371



297



515



16

Other expense

2,901



4,201



3,527



3,684



3,936

Total non-interest expense
$
39,306


$
44,935


$
39,272


$
37,522


$
37,107






















Total non-interest expense was $39.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with $44.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The current period included $0.3 million of direct expenses related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business. The decrease in non-interest expense during the first quarter of 2025 when compared with the prior period was primarily driven by a $3.2 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, which is attributable to expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the termination of legacy compensation and benefits programs that did not recur in the current period, and lower incentive compensation expense. Additionally, outside services and consultants expense decreased by $1.2 million, partially attributable to expense related to specific corporate initiatives in the fourth quarter of 2024 that did not recur in the current period. Other expenses decreased $1.3 million, partially attributable to a decrease in marketing expense.




Income Taxes



Horizon recorded a net tax expense of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an effective tax rate of 14.8%. Net tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was impacted by the realized securities loss and the reversal of the $5.2 million tax valuation allowance.




Balance Sheet Highlights



Total assets decreased by $175.5 million, or 2.2%, to $7.6 billion as of March 31, 2025, from $7.8 billion as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in total assets is primarily due to the sale of the mortgage warehouse portfolio and a decrease in interest-bearing cash related to the payoff of FHLB advances and deposit outflows.



Total investment securities decreased by $26.1 million, or 1.2%, to $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2025.



Total loans were $4.9 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.6 million from December 31, 2024 balances. The decrease is primarily due to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business during the quarter, which was offset by continued organic commercial loan growth.



Total deposits increased by $165.1 million, or 2.9%, to $5.8 billion as of March 31, 2025 when compared to balances as of December 31, 2024. Time deposits increased by $155.9 million, or 14.3% during the quarter, while non-interest bearing deposits grew by $62.5 million, or 5.9%. Total borrowings decreased by $330.1 million during the quarter, to $812.2 million as of March 31, 2025, due to the pay down of FHLB advances. Balances subject to repurchase agreements declined by $2.1 million, to $87.9 million.




Capital



The following table presents the consolidated regulatory capital ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended March 31, 2025:





















































































































For the Quarter Ended

March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2025*


2024


2024


2024


Consolidated Capital Ratios







Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

14.28
%


13.91
%


13.45
%


13.41
%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

12.35



12.00



11.63



11.59

Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

11.34



11.00



10.68



10.63

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

9.25



8.88



9.02



9.02

*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change






As of March 31, 2025, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 10.18%. Book value per common share was $17.72, increasing $0.26 during the first quarter of 2025.



Tangible common equity

3

totaled $611.4 million at March 31, 2025, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

1

was 8.20% at March 31, 2025, up from 7.83% at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share

1

was $13.96, increasing $0.28 during the first quarter of 2025 behind the growth in retained earnings.




Credit Quality



As of March 31, 2025, total non-accrual loans increased by $3.0 million, or 12%, from December 31, 2024, to 0.59% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets increased $4.0 million, or 15%, to $31.4 million, compared to $27.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.41% compared to 0.35% as of December 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, net charge-offs increased by $0.2 million to $0.9 million, compared to $0.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and remain just 0.07% annualized of average loans.



_________________________________




1


Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.




Earnings Conference Call



As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its first quarter financial results and operating performance.



Participants may access the live conference call on April 24, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.



A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through May 2, 2025. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 6313653.




About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.



Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $8 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments and swap termination fees, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.




Forward Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.



Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: effects on Horizon’s business resulting from new U.S. domestic or foreign governmental trade measures, including but not limited to tariffs, import and export controls, foreign exchange intervention accomplished to offset the effects of trade policy or in response to currency volatility, and other restrictions on free trade; uncertain conditions within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the aggregate effects of elevated inflation levels in recent years; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income


(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Interest Income









Interest and fees on loans
$
74,457


$
76,747


$
75,488


$
71,880


$
66,954

Investment securities - taxable

6,039



6,814



8,133



7,986



7,362

Investment securities - tax-exempt

6,192



6,301



6,310



6,377



6,451

Other

2,487



3,488



957



738



4,497

Total interest income

89,175



93,350



90,888



86,981



85,264


Interest Expense









Deposits

25,601



27,818



30,787



28,447



27,990

Short and long-term borrowings

9,188



10,656



11,131



11,213



11,930

Subordinated notes

829



829



830



829



831

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

1,290



920



1,230



1,213



1,225

Total interest expense

36,908



40,223



43,978



41,702



41,976


Net Interest Income

52,267



53,127



46,910



45,279



43,288

Provision for loan losses

1,376



1,171



1,044



2,369



805


Net Interest Income after Credit Loss Expense

50,891



51,956



45,866



42,910



42,483


Non-interest Income









Service charges on deposit accounts

3,208



3,276



3,320



3,130



3,214

Wire transfer fees

71



124



123



113



101

Interchange fees

3,241



3,353



3,511



3,826



3,109

Fiduciary activities

1,326



1,313



1,394



1,372



1,315

Loss on sale of investment securities

(407
)


(39,140
)















Gain on sale of mortgage loans

1,076



1,071



1,622



896



626

Mortgage servicing income net of impairment

385



376



412



450



439

Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance

335



335



349



318



298

Other income

7,264



338



780



380



827

Total non-interest (loss) income

16,499



(28,954
)


11,511



10,485



9,929


Non-interest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits

22,414



25,564



21,829



20,583



20,268

Net occupancy expenses

3,702



3,431



3,207



3,192



3,546

Data processing

2,872



2,841



2,977



2,579



2,464

Professional fees

826



736



676



714



607

Outside services and consultants

3,265



4,470



3,677



3,058



3,359

Loan expense

689



1,285



1,034



1,038



719

FDIC insurance expense

1,288



1,193



1,204



1,315



1,320

Core deposit intangible amortization

816



843



844



844



872

Merger related expenses

305





















Other losses

228



371



297



515



16

Other expense

2,901



4,201



3,527



3,684



3,936

Total non-interest expense

39,306



44,935



39,272



37,522



37,107


Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

28,084



(21,933
)


18,105



15,873



15,305

Income tax expense (benefit)

4,141



(11,051
)


(75
)


1,733



1,314


Net Income (Loss)
$
23,943


$
(10,882
)

$
18,180


$
14,140


$
13,991


Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$
0.55


$
(0.25
)

$
0.42


$
0.32


$
0.32


Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

0.54



(0.25
)


0.41



0.32



0.32

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet


(Dollar in Thousands)





Three Months Ended for the Period



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024


Assets










Interest earning assets









Federal funds sold
$




$




$
113,912


$
34,453


$
161,704

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

80,023



201,131



12,107



4,957



9,178

Interest earning time deposits






735



735



1,715



1,715

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

45,412



53,826



53,826



53,826



53,826

Investment securities, available for sale

231,431



233,677



541,170



527,054



535,319

Investment securities, held to maturity

1,843,851



1,867,690



1,888,379



1,904,281



1,925,725

Loans held for sale

3,253



67,597



2,069



2,440



922

Gross loans held for investment (HFI)

4,909,815



4,847,040



4,803,996



4,822,840



4,618,175

Total Interest earning assets

7,113,785



7,271,696



7,416,194



7,351,566



7,306,564


Non-interest earning assets









Allowance for credit losses

(52,654
)


(51,980
)


(52,881
)


(52,215
)


(50,387
)

Cash and due from banks

89,643



92,300



108,815



106,691



100,206

Cash value of life insurance

37,409



37,450



37,115



36,773



36,455

Other assets

140,672



152,635



119,026



165,656



160,593

Goodwill

155,211



155,211



155,211



155,211



155,211

Other intangible assets

9,407



10,223



11,067



11,910



12,754

Premises and equipment, net

93,499



93,864



93,544



93,695



94,303

Interest receivable

38,663



39,747



39,366



43,240



40,008

Total non-interest earning assets

511,850



529,450



511,263



560,961



549,143

Total assets
$
7,625,635


$
7,801,146


$
7,927,457


$
7,912,527


$
7,855,707


Liabilities









Savings and money market deposits
$
3,393,371


$
3,446,681


$
3,420,827


$
3,364,726


$
3,350,673

Time deposits

1,245,088



1,089,153



1,220,653



1,178,389



1,136,121

Short and long-term borrowings

812,218



1,142,340



1,142,744



1,229,165



1,219,812

Repurchase agreements

87,851



89,912



122,399



128,169



139,309

Subordinated notes

55,772



55,738



55,703



55,668



55,634

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

57,531



57,477



57,423



57,369



57,315

Total interest earning liabilities

5,651,831



5,881,301



6,019,749



6,013,486



5,958,864

Non-interest bearing deposits

1,127,324



1,064,818



1,085,535



1,087,040



1,093,076

Interest payable

11,441



11,137



11,400



11,240



7,853

Other liabilities

58,978



80,308



55,951



74,096



74,664

Total liabilities

6,849,574



7,037,564



7,172,635



7,185,862



7,134,457


Stockholders’ Equity









Preferred stock
























Common stock
























Additional paid-in capital

360,522



363,761



358,453



357,673



356,599

Retained earnings

452,945



436,122



454,050



442,977



435,927

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(37,406
)


(36,301
)


(57,681
)


(73,985
)


(71,276
)

Total stockholders’ equity

776,061



763,582



754,822



726,665



721,250

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
7,625,635


$
7,801,146


$
7,927,457


$
7,912,527


$
7,855,707











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Loans and Deposits






(Dollars in Thousands)






March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


% Change



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Q1'25 vs


Q4'24


Q1'25 vs


Q1'24


Loans:













Commercial real estate
$
2,262,910


$
2,202,858


$
2,105,459


$
2,117,772


$
1,984,723



3
%


14
%

Commercial & Industrial

918,541



875,297



808,600



786,788



765,043



5
%


20
%

Total commercial

3,181,451



3,078,155



2,914,059



2,904,560



2,749,766



3
%


16
%

Residential Real estate

801,726



802,909



801,356



797,956



782,071





%


3
%

Mortgage warehouse











80,437



68,917



56,548





%


(100
)%

Consumer

926,638



965,976



1,008,144



1,051,407



1,029,790



(4
)%


(10
)%

Total loans held for investment

4,909,815



4,847,040



4,803,996



4,822,840



4,618,175



1
%


6
%

Loans held for sale

3,253



67,597



2,069



2,440



922



(95
)%


253
%

Total loans
$
4,913,068


$
4,914,637


$
4,806,065


$
4,825,280


$
4,619,097





%


6
%
















Deposits:













Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,713,991


$
1,767,983


$
1,688,998


$
1,653,508


$
1,613,806



(3
)%


6
%

Savings and money market deposits

1,679,380



1,678,697



1,731,830



1,711,218



1,736,866





%


(3
)%

Time deposits

1,245,088



1,089,153



1,220,653



1,178,389



1,136,121



14
%


10
%

Total Interest bearing deposits

4,638,459



4,535,833



4,641,481



4,543,115



4,486,793



2
%


3
%


Non-interest bearing deposits













Non-interest bearing deposits

1,127,324



1,064,819



1,085,534



1,087,040



1,093,077



6
%


3
%

Total deposits
$
5,765,783


$
5,600,652


$
5,727,015


$
5,630,155


$
5,579,870



3
%


3
%












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Average Balance Sheet



(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024



Average




Balance

Interest



(4)(6)

Average




Rate



(4)

Average




Balance

Interest



(4)(6)

Average




Rate



(4)

Average




Balance

Interest



(4)(6)

Average




Rate



(4)


Assets


Interest earning assets









Interest-bearing deposits in banks
$
223,148

$
2,487


4.52
%
$
290,693

$
3,488


4.77
%
$
331,083


4,497


5.46
%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

51,769


1,012


7.93
%

53,826


1,516


11.20
%

37,949


784


8.31
%

Investment securities - taxable

(1)

974,109


5,027


2.09
%

1,079,377


5,298


1.95
%

1,326,246


6,578


1.99
%

Investment securities - non-taxable

(1)

1,120,249


7,838


2.84
%

1,129,622


7,976


2.81
%

1,149,957


8,166


2.86
%

Total investment securities

2,094,358


12,865


2.49
%

2,208,999


13,274


2.39
%

2,476,203


14,744


2.39
%

Loans receivable

(2) (3)

4,865,449


74,840


6.24
%

4,842,660


77,142


6.34
%

4,448,324


67,307


6.09
%


Total interest earning assets

7,234,724


91,204


5.11
%

7,396,178


95,420


5.13
%

7,293,559


87,332


4.82
%


Non-interest earning assets









Cash and due from banks

88,624




85,776




105,795



Allowance for credit losses

(51,863
)



(52,697
)



(49,960
)


Other assets

483,765




409,332




486,652




Total average assets
$
7,755,250



$
7,838,589



$
7,836,046














Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Interest bearing liabilities









Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,750,446

$
6,491


1.50
%
$
1,716,598

$
6,861


1.59
%
$
1,658,709

$
6,516


1.58
%

Savings and money market deposits

1,674,590


8,263


2.00
%

1,701,012


9,336


2.18
%

1,664,518


9,373


2.26
%

Time deposits

1,212,386


10,847


3.63
%

1,160,527


11,621


3.98
%

1,176,921


12,101


4.14
%

Total interest bearing deposits

4,637,422


25,601


2.24
%

4,578,137


27,818


2.42
%

4,500,148


27,990


2.50
%

Borrowings

971,496


8,772


3.66
%

1,130,301


10,138


3.57
%

1,200,728


10,904


3.65
%

Repurchase agreements

88,469


416


1.91
%

91,960


518


2.24
%

138,052


1,026


2.99
%

Subordinated notes

55,750


829


6.03
%

55,717


829


5.92
%

55,558


831


6.02
%

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

57,497


1,290


9.10
%

57,443


920


6.37
%

57,279


1,225


8.60
%


Total interest bearing liabilities

5,810,634


36,908


2.58
%

5,913,558


40,223


2.71
%

5,951,765


41,976


2.84
%


Non-interest bearing liabilities

Demand deposits

1,085,826




1,099,574




1,077,183



Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

78,521




70,117




82,015



Stockholders' equity

780,269




755,340




725,083



Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,755,250



$
7,838,589



$
7,836,046



Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)

(5)

$
54,296



$
55,197



$
45,356


Less FTE adjustments

(4)


2,029




2,070




2,068


Net Interest Income

$
52,267



$
53,127



$
43,288


Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP)

(4)(5)



3.04
%



2.97
%



2.50
%



(1)

Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.


(2)

Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.


(3)

Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.


(4)

Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate.


(5)

Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


(6)

Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Credit Quality






(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios)






Quarter Ended






March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


% Change



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


1Q25 vs


4Q24


1Q25 vs


1Q24


Non-accrual loans













Commercial
$
8,172


$
5,658


$
6,830


$
4,321


$
5,493



44
%


49
%

Residential Real estate

12,763



11,215



9,529



8,489



8,725



14
%


46
%

Mortgage warehouse




























%




%

Consumer

7,875



8,919



7,208



5,453



4,835


(12
)%


63
%


Total non-accrual loans

28,810



25,792



23,567



18,263



19,053



12
%


22
%

90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest

1,582



1,166



819



1,039



108



36
%


1365
%


Total non-performing loans
$
30,392


$
26,958


$
24,386


$
19,302


$
19,161



13
%


59
%
















Other real estate owned













Commercial

360



407



1,158



1,111



1,124


(12
)%

(68
)%

Residential Real estate

641

























%




%

Mortgage warehouse




























%




%

Consumer

34



17



36



57



50



98
%

(32
)%


Total other real estate owned

1,035



424



1,194



1,168



1,174



144
%

(12
)%
















Total non-performing assets
$
31,427


$
27,382


$
25,580


$
20,470


$
20,335



14.8
%


55
%
















Loan data:













Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans
$
19,034


$
23,075


$
18,087


$
19,785


$
15,154


(18
)%


26
%

Substandard loans

66,714



64,535



59,775



51,221



47,469



3
%


41
%


Net charge-offs (recoveries)













Commercial
$
(47
)

$
(32
)

$
(52
)

$
57


$
(171
)

(47
)%


73
%

Residential Real estate

(47
)


(10
)


(9
)


(4
)


(5
)

(370
)%

(840
)%

Mortgage warehouse




























%




%

Consumer

963



668



439



534



488



44
%


97
%


Total net charge-offs
$
869


$
626


$
378


$
587


$
312



39
%


179
%
















Allowance for credit losses













Commercial
$
32,640


$
30,953


$
32,854


$
31,941


$
30,514



5
%


7
%

Residential Real estate

3,167



2,715



2,675



2,588



2,655



17
%


19
%

Mortgage warehouse











862



736



659





%

(100
)%

Consumer

16,847



18,312



16,490



16,950



16,559


(8
)%


2
%


Total allowance for credit losses
$
52,654


$
51,980


$
52,881


$
52,215


$
50,387



1
%


4
%
















Credit quality ratios













Non-accrual loans to HFI loans

0.59
%


0.53
%


0.49
%


0.38
%


0.41
%




Non-performing assets to total assets

0.41
%


0.35
%


0.32
%


0.26
%


0.26
%




Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans

0.07
%


0.05
%


0.03
%


0.05
%


0.04
%




Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans

1.07
%


1.07
%


1.10
%


1.08
%


1.09
%





























































































































































































































































































































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,




2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Interest income (GAAP)
(A)
$
89,175


$
93,350


$
90,888


$
86,981


$
85,264

Taxable-equivalent adjustment:










Investment securities - tax exempt

(1)


1,646



1,675



1,677



1,695



1,715

Loan receivable

(2)


383



395



340



328



353

Interest income (non-GAAP)
(B)

91,204



95,420



92,905



89,004



87,332

Interest expense (GAAP)
(C)

36,908



40,223



43,978



41,702



41,976

Net interest income (GAAP)
(D) =(A) - (C)
$
52,267


$
53,127


$
46,910


$
45,279


$
43,288

Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)
(E) = (B) - (C)
$
54,296


$
55,197


$
48,927


$
47,302


$
45,356

Average interest earning assets
(F)

7,234,724



7,396,178



7,330,263



7,212,788



7,293,559

Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)
(G) = (E*) / (F)

3.04
%


2.97
%


2.66
%


2.64
%


2.50
%













(1)

The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity


(2)

The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment

*Annualized




















































































































































































































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,




2025


2024


2024


2024


2024












Net income (loss) (GAAP)
(A)
$
23,943


$
(10,882
)

$
18,180


$
14,140


$
13,991












Average stockholders' equity
(B)
$
780,269


$
755,340


$
738,372


$
726,332


$
725,083

Average intangible assets
(C)

165,138



165,973



166,819



167,659



168,519

Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
(D) = (B) - (C)
$
615,131


$
589,367


$
571,553


$
558,673


$
556,564

Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP)
(E) = (A*) / (D)

15.79
%

(7.35
)%


12.65
%


10.18
%


10.11
%

*Annualized



















































































































































































































































































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,




2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
(A)
$
776,061


$
763,582


$
754,822


$
726,665


$
721,250

Intangible assets (end of period)
(B)

164,618



165,434



166,278



167,121



167,965

Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
(C) = (A) - (B)
$
611,443


$
598,148


$
588,544


$
559,544


$
553,285












Total assets (GAAP)
(D)
$
7,625,635


$
7,801,146


$
7,927,457


$
7,912,527


$
7,855,707

Intangible assets (end of period)
(B)

164,618



165,434



166,278



167,121



167,965

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(E) = (D) - (B)
$
7,461,017


$
7,635,712


$
7,761,179


$
7,745,406


$
7,687,742












Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
(G) = (C) / (E)

8.20
%


7.83
%


7.58
%


7.22
%


7.20
%

























































































































































































































Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,




2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
(A)
$
776,061


$
763,582


$
754,822


$
726,665


$
721,250

Intangible assets (end of period)
(B)

164,618



165,434



166,278



167,121



167,965

Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
(C) = (A) - (B)
$
611,443


$
598,148


$
588,544


$
559,544


$
553,285

Common shares outstanding
(D)

43,785,932



43,722,086



43,712,059



43,712,059



43,726,380












Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
(E) = (C) / (D)
$
13.96


$
13.68


$
13.46


$
12.80


$
12.65
















































