Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) Price Target Increased by 7.03% to 13.97

The average one-year price target for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) has been revised to 13.97 / share. This is an increase of 7.03% from the prior estimate of 13.06 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.78% from the latest reported closing price of 12.39 / share.

Horizon Bancorp Inc Declares $0.16 Dividend

On June 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 received the payment on July 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $12.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.42%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 7.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Bancorp Inc. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBNC is 0.07%, a decrease of 30.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 30,456K shares. The put/call ratio of HBNC is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PL Capital Advisors holds 1,604K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares, representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBNC by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,221K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares, representing a decrease of 65.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBNC by 86.46% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 1,164K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares, representing a decrease of 67.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBNC by 54.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,130K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,123K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares, representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBNC by 39.93% over the last quarter.

Horizon Bancorp Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank.

