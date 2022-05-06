Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Horizon Bancorp in Focus

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) is headquartered in Michigan City, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -14.68% since the start of the year. The bank holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.15 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.37% compared to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.32% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.5%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.60 is up 13.2% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 13.31%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Horizon Bancorp's payout ratio is 28%, which means it paid out 28% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, HBNC expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $2.14 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 7%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that HBNC is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

