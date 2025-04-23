HORIZON BAN Earnings Results: $HBNC Reports Quarterly Earnings

HORIZON BAN ($HBNC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, beating estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $68,770,000, beating estimates of $65,809,380 by $2,960,620.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HBNC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HORIZON BAN Insider Trading Activity
HORIZON BAN insiders have traded $HBNC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK E SECOR (Executive Vice President) sold 19,439 shares for an estimated $349,707
- KATHIE A DERUITER (Executive Vice President) sold 14,909 shares for an estimated $268,212
- CRAIG M DWIGHT sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $171,400
- LYNN KERBER (EVP & SCCO) sold 1,748 shares for an estimated $31,446
- TODD A. ETZLER (Executive Vice President & GC) sold 590 shares for an estimated $10,614
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HORIZON BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of HORIZON BAN stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 22,420,759 shares (+1521.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $361,198,427
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 307,667 shares (+92.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,956,515
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 234,810 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,782,789
- HORIZON BANCORP INC /IN/ removed 200,685 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,026,329
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 174,330 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,808,456
- STATE STREET CORP added 158,299 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,550,196
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 122,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,975,086
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.