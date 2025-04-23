HORIZON BAN Earnings Results: $HBNC Reports Quarterly Earnings

HORIZON BAN ($HBNC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, beating estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $68,770,000, beating estimates of $65,809,380 by $2,960,620.

HORIZON BAN Insider Trading Activity

HORIZON BAN insiders have traded $HBNC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK E SECOR (Executive Vice President) sold 19,439 shares for an estimated $349,707

KATHIE A DERUITER (Executive Vice President) sold 14,909 shares for an estimated $268,212

CRAIG M DWIGHT sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $171,400

LYNN KERBER (EVP & SCCO) sold 1,748 shares for an estimated $31,446

TODD A. ETZLER (Executive Vice President & GC) sold 590 shares for an estimated $10,614

HORIZON BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of HORIZON BAN stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

