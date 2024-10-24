News & Insights

Stocks

Horizon and Poseidon Merge to Create Gold Producer

October 24, 2024 — 09:30 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Poseidon Nickel Limited (AU:POS) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals and Poseidon Nickel have announced a merger to form a new mid-cap gold producer, leveraging Horizon’s extensive gold resources and Poseidon’s Black Swan processing infrastructure. The merger aims to fast-track gold production through strategic asset consolidation and infrastructure refurbishment, positioning the combined entity for sustainable growth in the WA Goldfields. With a strong resource base and ambitious production targets, the merged company seeks to enhance market relevance and investor appeal.

For further insights into AU:POS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSDNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.