Horizon and Poseidon Merge to Create Gold Producer

Horizon Minerals and Poseidon Nickel have announced a merger to form a new mid-cap gold producer, leveraging Horizon’s extensive gold resources and Poseidon’s Black Swan processing infrastructure. The merger aims to fast-track gold production through strategic asset consolidation and infrastructure refurbishment, positioning the combined entity for sustainable growth in the WA Goldfields. With a strong resource base and ambitious production targets, the merged company seeks to enhance market relevance and investor appeal.

