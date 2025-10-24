Horizon Aircraft Secures $2 Mln Grant To Advance All-Weather EVTOL Development

(RTTNews) - Horizon Aircraft (HOVR), a $105.7 million aviation technology company whose shares have soared over 470% in six months, has been awarded a $2 million non-dilutive grant under Canada's Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology - INSAT program to support Project CRYSTAL, a $10.5 million all-weather eVTOL development effort.

The project is a collaboration between Horizon Aircraft, Flight Centre of Excellence (3C), and the University of Toronto. It aims to create a vertical propulsion system capable of operating safely in icing conditions that typically ground conventional helicopters. The first phase will assess advanced ice detection and protection solutions, including ice-phobic and electrothermal coatings designed by the University of Toronto.

3C Vice President Phil Cole said the project could benefit not only Horizon's Cavorite X7 but also broader aviation and drone systems operating in harsh climates.

Horizon's CEO, Brandon Robinson, noted that replacing just 4% of the global helicopter fleet with its all-weather Cavorite X7 could cut carbon emissions by 2.6 billion pounds annually. INSAT is managed by Strix, a non-profit promoting aerospace innovation in Canada.

Financially, Horizon reported about $17 million in cash, providing an 18-month runway for developing its full-scale demonstrator aircraft. The company recently completed a successful fan-in-wing transition flight using its large-scale prototype and has begun constructing a full-scale hybrid eVTOL.

It also signed an agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada to integrate the PT6A engine into the Cavorite X7, enabling operation in remote areas without charging infrastructure, marking continued progress in its push toward next-generation sustainable aviation.

HOVR currently trades at $2.6801 or 3.88% higher on the NasdaqCM.

