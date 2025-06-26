Horizon Aircraft Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement

Horizon Aircraft complies with Nasdaq's minimum bid requirements, closing the matter as it develops its hybrid eVTOL aircraft.

New Horizon Aircraft, also known as Horizon Aircraft, announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid requirement, indicating that the issue has been resolved. The company is recognized for its development of a hybrid electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the Cavorite X7, which aims to deliver exceptional speed, range, and operational utility while flying like a conventional aircraft. Horizon Aircraft plans to complete testing and certification of this innovative aircraft and scale production to meet demand from various sectors, including regional operators, emergency services, and military. For further details, interested parties can visit the company's website or their YouTube channel.

Horizon Aircraft has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid requirement, indicating improved financial stability and market confidence.



The announcement highlights the company’s focus on innovative aerospace technology, particularly in the hybrid eVTOL sector, suggesting potential for future growth and industry leadership.



Successfully completing testing and certification of the Cavorite X7 eVTOL positions the company to meet expected demand from various sectors, enhancing its market opportunity.



The press release reinforces the company's commitment to safety, performance, and utility in its aircraft designs, which could appeal to potential investors and customers.

The press release mentions that the company received notice about regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid requirement, indicating that it may have previously been at risk of being delisted, which could affect investor confidence.

There is no detailed discussion of the company's current financial health or operational challenges, which could raise concerns among investors about its long-term viability.

While the announcement highlights technological development, it lacks specifics on timelines or progress towards certification and production, which may leave stakeholders questioning the feasibility of their goals.

$HOVR Insider Trading Activity

$HOVR insiders have traded $HOVR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC BRANDON ROBINSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 19,817 shares for an estimated $11,332 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRIAN FREDERICK MERKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 13,113 shares for an estimated $7,508 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JASON MICHAEL O'NEILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 11,959 shares for an estimated $6,887 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEWART MURRAY LEE (Head of People & Strategy) has made 5 purchases buying 3,057 shares for an estimated $1,765 and 0 sales.

$HOVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $HOVR stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

