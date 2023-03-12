Markets
Horizon : Real-world Data Show Tepezza Effective In Treating People With Dysthyroid Optic Neuropathy

March 12, 2023 — 09:44 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Horizon Therapeutics plc (HZNP) said that real-world experience showed Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw) was effective in treating people with dysthyroid optic neuropathy (DON).

Dysthyroid optic neuropathy or DON is a complication of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) characterized by thyroid-related impairment of visual function and can lead to permanent sight loss related to optic nerve compression.

Tepezza is the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of TED - a serious, progressive and potentially vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.

The company noted that the analysis summarizes real-world experience of people living with TED and DON who were treated with TEPEZZA between January 2020 and September 2022. During this period, 24 patients were identified from literature and the author's clinical experience with most (22 out of 24) receiving treatment with oral or intravenous steroids, surgery and/or radiation prior to TEPEZZA.

After TEPEZZA treatment, meaningful improvement was observed in visual acuity in eyes with DON (mean lines of improvement of 3.7 - 23 patients, range 1-15, mean improvement in the mean deviation on visual field testing of -5.87 - 7 patients); proptosis, diplopia, and Clinical Activity Score.

Reported adverse events were consistent with Tepezza clinical trials and included fatigue, dysgeusia, hearing issues, nausea, hyperglycemia and muscle spasms, the company said.

