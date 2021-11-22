Horizon : New Analysis Supports Efficacy Of UPLIZNA For Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

(RTTNews) - Horizon Therapeutics plc (HZNP) said a new post hoc analysis of the UPLIZNA N-MOmentum Phase 2/3 pivotal trial showed that prior rituximab exposure did not impact the efficacy of UPLIZNA, and that UPLIZNA demonstrated comparable efficacy to trial participants without prior exposure to rituximab.

The analysis has been published in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders.

Of the 17 participants who had previously been treated with rituximab, 13 were randomly assigned to the UPLIZNA treatment group.

The analysis showed that all seven participants who had pre-study attacks despite rituximab use did not experience any attacks after being treated with UPLIZNA.

UPLIZNA is B-cell-depleting humanized monoclonal antibody approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of NMOSD in adults who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive. UPLIZNA is a next-generation B-cell-depleting therapy engineered for optimized efficacy and tolerability.

UPLIZNA specifically targets and depletes CD19-expressing B cells, including plasmablasts and some plasma cells not targeted by anti-CD20 therapies like rituximab. Rituximab is not approved by the FDA for the treatment of NMOSD.

