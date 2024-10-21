Horisont Energi Expands CCS Efforts in Europe

Horisont Energi AS (DE:9GJ) has released an update.

Horisont Energi has partnered with a global technology company to advance carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects across Europe, aiming to leverage their expertise in creating pioneering solutions and strengthening market presence. The collaboration is expected to enhance value creation and contribute to achieving climate goals by establishing effective value chains in the CCS sector.

