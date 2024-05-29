Horisont Energi Elects New Board Member

Horisont Energi AS (DE:9GJ) has released an update.

Horisont Energi AS, a pioneering Norwegian clean energy company, announced the election of Celine Pithoud as the new employee-elected board member, with a term spanning from the 2024 General Meeting until 2026. Pithoud, who manages the Polaris carbon storage project and has a wealth of experience in the energy sector, is joined on the board by a slate of professionals committed to transforming energy resources into clean solutions.

