News & Insights

Stocks

Horisont Energi Elects New Board Member

May 29, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Horisont Energi AS (DE:9GJ) has released an update.

Horisont Energi AS, a pioneering Norwegian clean energy company, announced the election of Celine Pithoud as the new employee-elected board member, with a term spanning from the 2024 General Meeting until 2026. Pithoud, who manages the Polaris carbon storage project and has a wealth of experience in the energy sector, is joined on the board by a slate of professionals committed to transforming energy resources into clean solutions.

For further insights into DE:9GJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.