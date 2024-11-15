News & Insights

Horisont Energi Advances Carbon Projects and Financial Strategy

November 15, 2024 — 01:35 am EST

Horisont Energi AS (DE:9GJ) has released an update.

Horisont Energi, a Norwegian clean energy company, is advancing its projects in carbon infrastructure and clean ammonia, having filed for a new carbon storage license in the North Sea and partnered with ECOLOG and Tata Steel NL to enhance CO2 transport. The company also reported a significant reduction in operating losses, maintaining a solid financial position as it continues a strategic review of its project portfolio. These developments underscore Horisont Energi’s commitment to leading the transition to a low-carbon economy.

