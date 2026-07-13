Horace Mann's CEO Sold $395,000 in Stock After a 33% Run

Key Points

The CEO of Horace Mann Educators Corp sold 7,500 shares for a total value of $395,000 on July 1, 2026, at a weighted average price of $52.62 per share.

The transaction represented 2.33% of Marita Zuraitis's direct common stock holdings, reducing her direct ownership to 314,629 shares post-sale.

All shares sold were held directly.

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Marita Zuraitis, the president and CEO of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN), reported the sale of 7,500 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on July 1, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 7,500 Transaction value $395,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 314,629 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $16.56 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $52.62 on July 1, 2026.

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Marita Zuraitis's historical trading activity?

The 7,500-share sale matches the largest single-sale sizes executed by Ms. Zuraitis over the past year, aligning with a pattern of monthly transactions in the 5,000–7,500 share range as her available holdings have declined.

The 7,500-share sale matches the largest single-sale sizes executed by Ms. Zuraitis over the past year, aligning with a pattern of monthly transactions in the 5,000–7,500 share range as her available holdings have declined. What percentage of Marita Zuraitis's holdings was affected by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 2.3% of her direct holdings, leaving her with 314,629 directly held shares and no indirect or derivative holdings reported in the Form 4.

The sale accounted for 2.3% of her direct holdings, leaving her with 314,629 directly held shares and no indirect or derivative holdings reported in the Form 4. How does the transaction value relate to market performance and current price levels?

The weighted average sale price of $52.62 was just below the closing price on July 1, 2026, and with shares priced at $53.85 as of July 6, 2026, the transaction was executed near prevailing market levels following a 32.86% one-year total return for the stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.66 billion Net income (TTM) $165.10 million Dividend yield 2.97% 1-year price change 32.86%

* 1-year performance calculated using July 1st, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Horace Mann Educators Corporation offers property and casualty insurance, life and retirement products, and supplemental & group benefits, with a focus on auto, home, annuities, and specialized protection plans.

The firm generates revenue primarily through insurance premiums, annuity product sales, and investment income, leveraging a network of exclusive agents for distribution.

It targets K-12 educators, school administrators, public school personnel, and their families across the United States.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a specialized insurance holding company serving the education sector nationwide. The company operates through three primary segments, delivering a broad suite of insurance and financial products tailored for educators and school employees. Its dedicated agent network and focused customer base provide a defensible position in a niche market, supporting stable revenue streams and long-term client relationships.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like part of a steady, ongoing drawdown rather than a fresh judgment call. Zuraitis has been selling in the 5,000-to-7,500 share range on a roughly monthly cadence, and this one fits that pattern. Plus, it’s part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in December. A CEO gradually diversifying a concentrated position over many months is very different from one heading for the exit, and the regularity here suggests the former.



The business behind it, meanwhile, is running well. Horace Mann posted record first-quarter core earnings of $1.28 per share, up 20%, with its property and casualty combined ratio improving more than five points to 83.3% as catastrophe costs eased. Management held full-year guidance at $4.20 to $4.50 and reaffirmed a three-year plan for 10% annual EPS growth. In a statement, Zuraitis pointed to strength across the business, with strong profitability in the property and casualty segment. With shares up some 33% this past year, long-term investors should stay focused on execution. Second-quarter earnings due out August 5 will be the next big catalyst on that front.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.