News & Insights

Markets
HMN

Horace Mann Q2 Earnings Summary

August 07, 2024 — 05:50 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN), Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.8 million or $0.09 a share compared to loss of $12.8 million or $0.31 a share last year, mainly driven by increase in investment gains.

Core earnings increased to $8.4 million or $0.20 a share from $0.9 million or $0.03 a share last year.

Analysts, on average, surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.19 a share.

Revenues were $388.1 million compared to $356.4 million in previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects core earnings of $2.40 to $2.70 for the fiscal year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.