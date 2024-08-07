Horace Mann Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN), Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.8 million or $0.09 a share compared to loss of $12.8 million or $0.31 a share last year, mainly driven by increase in investment gains.

Core earnings increased to $8.4 million or $0.20 a share from $0.9 million or $0.03 a share last year.

Analysts, on average, surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.19 a share.

Revenues were $388.1 million compared to $356.4 million in previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects core earnings of $2.40 to $2.70 for the fiscal year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.