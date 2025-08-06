Horace Mann Educators Reports Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators (HMN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $29.4 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $3.8 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators reported adjusted earnings of $44.2 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $411.7 million from $388.1 million last year.

Horace Mann Educators earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.4 Mln. vs. $3.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $411.7 Mln vs. $388.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.