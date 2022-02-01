Horace Mann Educators Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $40.5 million or $0.96 per share, down from $47.8 million or $1.13 per share last year.

Core earnings for the quarter was $40.8 million or $0.97 per share, down from $47.5 million or $1.13 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped 5.9% to $331.4 million from $352.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.75 per share on revenues of $330.07 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

