Horace Mann Educators Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators (HMN) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $38.2 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $39.5 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators reported adjusted earnings of $69.8 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $409.0 million from $402.9 million last year.

Horace Mann Educators earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.2 Mln. vs. $39.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue: $409.0 Mln vs. $402.9 Mln last year.

