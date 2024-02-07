Horace Mann Educators Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Horace Mann Educators (HMN):

Earnings: $39.5 million in Q4 vs. -$16.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.95 in Q4 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators reported adjusted earnings of $37.8 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.66 per share Revenue: $402.9 million in Q4 vs. $346.4 million in the same period last year.

