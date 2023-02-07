Horace Mann Educators Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Horace Mann Educators (HMN):

Earnings: -$18.5 million in Q4 vs. $40.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.45 in Q4 vs. $0.96 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators reported adjusted earnings of -$4.7 million or -$0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.10 per share Revenue: $346.8 million in Q4 vs. $331.4 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.