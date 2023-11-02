Horace Mann Educators Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators (HMN) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $11.7 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $20.4 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators reported adjusted earnings of $21.3 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $378.7 million from $342.6 million last year.

Horace Mann Educators earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $11.7 Mln. vs. $20.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.28 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.44 -Revenue (Q3): $378.7 Mln vs. $342.6 Mln last year.

