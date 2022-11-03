Horace Mann Educators Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators (HMN) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $13.9 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $16.3 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators reported adjusted earnings of $24.0 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $343.0 million from $329.6 million last year.

Horace Mann Educators earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $13.9 Mln. vs. $16.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.64 -Revenue (Q3): $343.0 Mln vs. $329.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 - $2.00

