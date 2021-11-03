Horace Mann Educators Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators (HMN) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $16.3 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $36.5 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators reported adjusted earnings of $21.4 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $038 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $329.6 million from $337.1 million last year.

Horace Mann Educators earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $21.4 Mln. vs. $34.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $038 -Revenue (Q3): $329.6 Mln vs. $337.1 Mln last year.

