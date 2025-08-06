Horace Mann Educators Q2 Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN), a US-based insurance holding company, on Wednesday reported its second-quarter financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported a net income of $29.4 million, or $0.71 per share, an increase compared with $3.8 million or $0.09 per share, during the same period last year.

HMN reported net sales of $411.7 million, a significant increase from $388.1 million during the same quarter last year.

The 6 percent revenue increase in the second quarter 2025 for HMN was primarily driven by an 8 percent rise in net premiums and contract charges earned. Additionally, improved profitability in the Property & Casualty segment, reflected in a 15-point improvement in the combined ratio to 97.0 percent, also contributed to stronger financial performance.

The company raised its full-year 2025 core EPS guidance to a range of $4.15 to $4.45, reflecting strong profitability and solid growth momentum in the first half of the year. The increase was driven by record second-quarter core earnings and significantly lower Property & Casualty catastrophe costs compared to the prior year and recent periods. This revised outlook underscores the company's confidence in achieving its 2025 targets of record core earnings and double-digit return on equity.

HMN closed at $42.34 on Wednesday, up 0.67%, and is trading unchanged after hours on the NYSE.

