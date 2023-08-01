Horace Mann Educators Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators (HMN) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$12.8 million, or -$0.31 per share. This compares with -$4.2 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $356.4 million from $345.9 million last year.

Horace Mann Educators earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$12.8 Mln. vs. -$4.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.31 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q2): $356.4 Mln vs. $345.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.