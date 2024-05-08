Horace Mann Educators Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators (HMN) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $26.5 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $6.6 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators reported adjusted earnings of $24.8 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $386.0 million from $353.9 million last year.

Horace Mann Educators earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $26.5 Mln. vs. $6.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $386.0 Mln vs. $353.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.