Horace Mann Educators Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators (HMN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $38.2 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $26.5 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators reported adjusted earnings of $44.7 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $416.4 million from $386.0 million last year.

Horace Mann Educators earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.2 Mln. vs. $26.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $416.4 Mln vs. $386.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 to $4.15

