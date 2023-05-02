Horace Mann Educators Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators (HMN) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $6.6 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $20.3 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators reported adjusted earnings of $9.7 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $353.9 million from $346.7 million last year.

Horace Mann Educators earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $6.6 Mln. vs. $20.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.16 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.21 -Revenue (Q1): $353.9 Mln vs. $346.7 Mln last year.

