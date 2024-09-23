Horace Mann Educators Promotes Ryan Greenier To Succeed Bret Conklin As EVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - Financial services company Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) and President and Chief Executive Officer Marita Zuraitis announced Monday that Ryan Greenier has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Oct. 1, 2024, succeeding Bret Conklin.

With this appointment, Greenier joins the company's executive officer team and will report to Zuraitis. Conklin will remain with the company through 2025 to ensure a smooth transition before his retirement.

Additionally, Chief Operating Officer Stephen McAnena, who joined the company in May 2023, has assumed responsibility for Horace Mann's Worksite division. Now, all of Horace Mann's business operations are under McAnena's leadership.

Prior to being appointed Deputy CFO, Greenier held several leadership roles including Chief Investment Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance, Vice President of Corporate Finance, and Vice President of Investor Relations.

Prior to joining Horace Mann, Greenier, a certified public accountant, held leadership roles at The Hartford in investor relations and investments, and began his career at Deloitte and Touche.

Meanwhile, Conklin joined Horace Mann in 2002 as Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Conklin was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in April 2017.

Prior to his tenure at Horace Mann, Conklin served as Vice President and Controller for Pekin Insurance and Vice President of Kemper Insurance. He started his career at KPMG in Chicago where he was a senior manager in the insurance audit practice.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.