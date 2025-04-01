Is Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Horace Mann Educators (HMN). HMN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for HMN is its P/B ratio of 1.35. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.61. Over the past year, HMN's P/B has been as high as 1.37 and as low as 1.09, with a median of 1.20.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HMN has a P/S ratio of 1.09. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.11.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Horace Mann Educators is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HMN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

