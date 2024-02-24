Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Price Target Increased by 22.39% to 41.82

The average one-year price target for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) has been revised to 41.82 / share. This is an increase of 22.39% from the prior estimate of 34.17 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.73% from the latest reported closing price of 36.77 / share.

Horace Mann Educators Declares $0.33 Dividend

On December 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2023 received the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $36.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.30%, the lowest has been 2.47%, and the highest has been 4.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horace Mann Educators. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMN is 0.13%, an increase of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 53,282K shares. The put/call ratio of HMN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,934K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,084K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,578K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,275K shares, representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 74.79% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,341K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares, representing an increase of 30.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 45.26% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,732K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,453K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares, representing an increase of 29.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 74.47% over the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill.

