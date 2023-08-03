Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Price Target Decreased by 10.96% to 33.15

The average one-year price target for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) has been revised to 33.15 / share. This is an decrease of 10.96% from the prior estimate of 37.23 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.02% from the latest reported closing price of 30.13 / share.

Horace Mann Educators Declares $0.33 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $30.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.16%, the lowest has been 2.47%, and the highest has been 4.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -3.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horace Mann Educators. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMN is 0.14%, a decrease of 17.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 53,170K shares. The put/call ratio of HMN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 3,101K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,051K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 14.08% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,732K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,518K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 81.82% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,234K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing an increase of 34.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 23.38% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,826K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing an increase of 34.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 32.20% over the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.