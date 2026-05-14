Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Price Target Decreased by 14.31% to 45.01

The average one-year price target for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) has been revised to $45.01 / share. This is a decrease of 14.31% from the prior estimate of $52.53 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.68 to a high of $55.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.12% from the latest reported closing price of $44.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horace Mann Educators. This is an decrease of 229 owner(s) or 47.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMN is 0.03%, an increase of 79.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.52% to 45,247K shares. The put/call ratio of HMN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,999K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,065K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 85.33% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,842K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,549K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 47.52% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,986K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMN by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,825K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company.

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