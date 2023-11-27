Horace Mann Educators (FRA:HM9) Price Target Increased by 5.34% to 31.06

The average one-year price target for Horace Mann Educators (FRA:HM9) has been revised to 31.06 / share. This is an increase of 5.34% from the prior estimate of 29.49 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 32.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.66% from the latest reported closing price of 29.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horace Mann Educators. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HM9 is 0.12%, a decrease of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 51,776K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,084K shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,843K shares, representing an increase of 30.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HM9 by 44.06% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,275K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,509K shares, representing an increase of 23.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HM9 by 72.65% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,732K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,333K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826K shares, representing an increase of 21.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HM9 by 14.18% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,732K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

