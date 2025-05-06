HORACE MANN EDUCATORS Earnings Results: $HMN Reports Quarterly Earnings

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS ($HMN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.07 per share, beating estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $416,400,000, missing estimates of $424,351,500 by $-7,951,500.

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS Insider Trading Activity

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS insiders have traded $HMN stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARITA ZURAITIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 91,925 shares for an estimated $3,797,721 .

. BRET A CONKLIN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,017 shares for an estimated $1,121,294 .

. BEVERLEY J. MCCLURE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,267 shares for an estimated $465,833 .

. DONALD M CARLEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,187 shares for an estimated $388,406 .

. KIMBERLY A JOHNSON (SVP & Controller) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $128,640

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of HORACE MANN EDUCATORS stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

