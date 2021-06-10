Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Horace Mann Educators' shares on or after the 15th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.31 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.24 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Horace Mann Educators has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $38.42. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Horace Mann Educators's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Horace Mann Educators has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Horace Mann Educators's payout ratio is modest, at just 33% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HMN Historic Dividend June 10th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Horace Mann Educators's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Horace Mann Educators has delivered 15% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Horace Mann Educators for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Horace Mann Educators that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Horace Mann Educators looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while Horace Mann Educators has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Horace Mann Educators you should know about.

