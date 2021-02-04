Horace Mann Educators Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.2% to US$38.37 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$1.3b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Horace Mann Educators surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$3.17 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:HMN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Horace Mann Educators' twin analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$1.31b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$3.20, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.31b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.95 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$43.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Horace Mann Educators' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.3%, compared to a historical growth rate of 5.0% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Horace Mann Educators.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Horace Mann Educators' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Horace Mann Educators' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$43.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Horace Mann Educators (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

