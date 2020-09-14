Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.52, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMN was $35.52, representing a -26.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.15 and a 16.54% increase over the 52 week low of $30.48.

HMN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Chubb Limited (CB). HMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55. Zacks Investment Research reports HMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 36.36%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.