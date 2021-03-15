Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMN was $43.98, representing a -1.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.74 and a 44.29% increase over the 52 week low of $30.48.

HMN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). HMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.17. Zacks Investment Research reports HMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.09%, compared to an industry average of 11.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HMN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HMN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HSMV with an increase of 24.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HMN at 1.68%.

