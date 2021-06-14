Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $38.53, the dividend yield is 3.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMN was $38.53, representing a -13.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.74 and a 19.1% increase over the 52 week low of $32.35.

HMN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). HMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.66. Zacks Investment Research reports HMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.94%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.