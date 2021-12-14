Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.8, the dividend yield is 3.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMN was $37.8, representing a -15.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.74 and a 3.96% increase over the 52 week low of $36.36.

HMN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). HMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports HMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as %, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hmn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.