Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.67, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMN was $42.67, representing a -7.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.23 and a 39.99% increase over the 52 week low of $30.48.

HMN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). HMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports HMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 45.45%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HMN Dividend History page.

