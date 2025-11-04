Horace Mann Educators Corp Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $58.3 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $34.3 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators Corp reported adjusted earnings of $56.6 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $438.5 million from $412.1 million last year.

Horace Mann Educators Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 to $4.70

