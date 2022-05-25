Horace Mann Educators Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HMN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.84, changing hands as high as $39.97 per share. Horace Mann Educators Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HMN's low point in its 52 week range is $36.21 per share, with $42.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.93.

