News & Insights

Stocks

Horace Mann Educators Announces Leadership Transition in 2025

November 20, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Horace Mann Educators ( (HMN) ) has provided an announcement.

Kimberly Johnson, the Senior Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer, will retire in January 2025 after a long tenure since 2002, paving the way for Ryan Greenier, the CFO, to step into her role. This transition marks a significant leadership change, drawing interest from those following the company’s financial strategies.

For an in-depth examination of HMN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.