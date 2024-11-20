Horace Mann Educators Announces Leadership Transition in 2025

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Horace Mann Educators ( (HMN) ) has provided an announcement.

Kimberly Johnson, the Senior Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer, will retire in January 2025 after a long tenure since 2002, paving the way for Ryan Greenier, the CFO, to step into her role. This transition marks a significant leadership change, drawing interest from those following the company’s financial strategies.

