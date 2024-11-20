Horace Mann Educators Announces Leadership Transition in 2025

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Horace Mann Educators ( (HMN) ) has provided an announcement.
Kimberly Johnson, the Senior Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer, will retire in January 2025 after a long tenure since 2002, paving the way for Ryan Greenier, the CFO, to step into her role. This transition marks a significant leadership change, drawing interest from those following the company’s financial strategies.
For an in-depth examination of HMN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.