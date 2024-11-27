Hor Kew Corporation to Change Auditors for Cost Efficiency

Hor Kew Corporation Limited (SG:BBP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hor Kew Corporation Limited is set to switch its auditors from Baker Tilly TFW LLP to Moore Stephens LLP for the financial year ending December 2024, aiming to enhance corporate governance and achieve cost efficiencies. With this change, the company anticipates saving S$41,000 in audit fees, without compromising the quality of the audit services. This decision reflects a strategic move in response to the challenging business climate and a comprehensive evaluation of auditing needs.

For further insights into SG:BBP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.