Hopson Development’s Strong Sales Performance in 2024

November 08, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Hopson Development Holdings Limited (HK:0754) has released an update.

Hopson Development Holdings Limited reported impressive gross contracted sales of approximately RMB14,540 million for the first ten months of 2024, with property sales alone accounting for RMB13,997 million. The company also achieved an average property selling price of RMB30,213 per square meter, showcasing its strong presence in the real estate market. Investors are advised to consider the unaudited nature of these figures when evaluating Hopson’s financial performance.

