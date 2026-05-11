Hoping for a Big 2027 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)? Here's the Reality.

Key Points

The latest 2027 Social Security COLA projection is 2.8%.

This could increase over the coming months if inflation rises.

A larger COLA likely won't translate into a higher standard of living.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

After receiving just a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January, many Social Security beneficiaries are hoping that 2027 will bring a bigger benefit increase. While we're still five months away from the official announcement in October, there's already a lot of speculation about where the 2027 COLA will fall.

A bigger COLA is a possibility, but a lot remains uncertain right now. And even if the COLA comes in higher than current projections, it may not deliver the relief you were hoping for.

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The latest 2027 COLA projection is 2.8%

The most recent 2027 Social Security COLA projection is 2.8%, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group. This is consistent with the group's projections from February and March of this year and up slightly from its 2.5% January estimate.

A 2.8% COLA would add about $58 to the $2,081 average monthly benefit as of April 2026. That amounts to roughly $700 more throughout the year, though some Social Security beneficiaries could see a larger increase.

It's possible that the COLA comes in higher than current projections indicate. A lot depends on how inflation changes over the coming months. The COLA calculation looks at average third-quarter inflation data, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). If these numbers rise sharply, especially in July, August, and September, a larger COLA is certainly possible.

Inflation increased slightly in March 2026 to 3.3%, up from 2.4% in January and February 2026. This is largely driven by rising gas prices. If this trend continues throughout the rest of the year, a larger COLA would be more likely.

Larger COLAs often don't translate into a higher standard of living

Social Security COLAs are supposed to help your benefits keep pace with inflation over time, but data suggest that it doesn't actually do that. A 2024 TSCL study found that Social Security lost 20% of its buying power since 2010, meaning seniors have had to rely more heavily upon their personal savings and other sources of retirement income to cover what their benefits can't.

While a larger COLA might sound good in theory, that money will likely go toward covering rising living expenses, rather than improving your quality of life. It's also worth bearing in mind that some expenses, like Medicare premiums, usually come out of your Social Security checks before the money ever gets to your bank account, and these costs will likely also increase in 2027.

Once the Social Security Administration announces the official 2027 COLA in mid-October, you'll be able to estimate what your checks will look like next year. This should tell you what you need to know to figure out how much of your living expenses you'll have to cover on your own in 2027.

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