Hopes for Global Economic Boost Send Stocks Worldwide Higher

Stocks rallied worldwide on Tuesday, catching up to the gains in the United States on hopes of government aid to offset the impact of the virus that is slowing economic activity globally.

While the Nikkei 225 slipped in Tokyo, the Australian S&P/ASX 200 and the Shanghai Composite advanced.

The German DAX jumped 2.6% and the FTSE 100 surged 2.3% in London.

The S&P 500 on Monday surged 4.6%, its largest one-day rise since Dec. 26, 2018, on hope for coordinated help when Group of Seven finance ministers and central bankers hold a phone call later on Tuesday.

“If the G7 statement does not live up to expectations, there’s a real risk stocks may go into tailspin again,” said Raffi Boyadjian, senior investment analyst at XM.

U.S. stock futures pointed to further gains, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing by 262 points.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 7 basis points, as the yield on the 10-year bund rose 3 basis points, as traders pull back from government bonds after a rally.

Oil futures rose, with the lead Brent crude contract adding $1.54 a barrel.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates by a quarter-point in what could be the first of many leading economies to cut interest rates.

The Bank of Canada may cut interest rates on Wednesday, with other central banks holding meetings toward the end of the month. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said late on Monday that it was willing to take “appropriate and targeted measures.” Published reports suggest the ECB may try to target help to smaller companies.

According to the Johns Hopkins tracker of Covid-19 cases, there are 90,937 confirmed cases globally, including more than 10,000 outside of China.

The backdrop also includes the Super Tuesday voting in the U.S. Democratic primary, where former Vice President Joe Biden has received a number of endorsements from former rivals as he vies against Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent who has proposed an entirely public health-insurance system.

